Tough cup draw for Liskeard but Dobwalls at home
Liskeard Athletic have been handed a tough last-16 tie in the Walter C Parson League Cup.
The Blues, who are in second place in the SouthWest Peninsula League Premier West table, must travel to Brixham, who are fourth in Premier East.
In fact, there are difficult ties almost all round for the four remaining Premier West sides, with 12 of the last 16 made up of Premier East clubs.
Premier West leaders St Blazey face a trip to Axminster Town, while Penzance have the long journey to Newton Abbot Spurs.
The only Cornish team playing at home are Dobwalls, who entertain Teignmouth.
Full draw, and dates matches are to be played:
Saturday, November 26 – Axminster Town v St Blazey, Brixham v Liskeard Athletic.
Saturday, December 3 – Dobwalls v Teignmouth, Newton Spurs v Penzance.
Saturday, December 10 – Bovey Tracey v Cullompton Rangers.
Monday, January 2 – or another mutually beneficial time: Elmore v Crediton United, Ivybridge Town v Elburton Villa, Sidmouth Town v Okehampton Argyle.
