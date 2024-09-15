By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 2 Wellington 3
TORPOINT were defeated for the fifth consecutive home match on Saturday afternoon as Wellington won a thriller in stoppage time.
The match was only four minutes old when Callum McGhee was brought to the ground in the area for the referee to award Torpoint a penalty. Harry Jeffery converted the spot kick low to the left of Jake Viney.
For next 20 minutes the match turned into a more of a midfield battle with a couple of chances from Torpoint’s Mason Elliott and Luke Cloke and Wellington’s Jake Quick and Josh Lukins.
With seven minutes remaining of the first half a through ball found Cloke, but his shot from the right corner of the area rebounded off the near post.
Viney twice denied the Point just after the hour as he first saved from McGhee from 18 yards, before Cloke’s shot from the edge of the area was also blocked.
Wellington responded instantly and Matt Crawley’s effort hit the post, but they were level in the 70th minute when Sam Gleeson’s cross-cum-shot from the left sailed over Tyler Coombes and into the far corner.
Three minutes later, Torpoint took the lead again when a cross from the right found Jeffery who made no mistake, but with five minutes remaining, Wellington levelled when Harry Scott headed the ball on to Phil Mendonca who fired home from 10 yards.
Mendonca, who only came on with 20 minutes to go, then won it in the 94th minute when he ran in from halfway before beating Coombes.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Tyler Coombes, Sam Rutter, Matt Edwards, Sam Morgan, Sam Hepworth, Lewis Vooght (Callum Holder 77), Harry Jeffery, Freddie Chapman (Tom Strike 53), Callum McGhee (Dom Murray 83), Luke Cloke, Mason Elliott (Jake Miller 62). Subs not used: Josh Pope.