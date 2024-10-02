By Carole Day
LOOE Ladies Golf Club held their annual general meeting on Tuesday, September 24.
Presentations were made to the retiring treasurer of 20 years, Sheila Tilbrook, who was presented with several gifts by the outgoing captain, Jane Patchett.
The second presentation was to Clarice Barriball who became an Honorary Vice President in recognition of her many years of service to the club.
Afterwards the ladies enjoyed tea and a celebration cake to mark Sheila’s retirement.
The 2024/25 lady captain will be Alison Talling.
The other roles are: Vice-captain – Jill Westbrook; Secretary – Jenny Deacon; Treasurer – Lynne Staines; Handicap Secretary – Margaret Bunton.
Before the meeting, 27 ladies played a nine-hole friendly Stableford with two out of three scores to count.The results were: 1 Jan Vince, Lillian Harrison and Jaqui Courts – 47pts; 2 Pat Butler, Di Sobey and Maria Turnbull – 46pts; 3 Wendy Shore, Jill Westbrook and Toni Stokes – 45pts; 4 Jane Patchett, Shirley Nicholls and Penny Drake – 44.