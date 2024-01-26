Saturday, January 27
English Premiership (5.30pm): Saracens v Exeter Chiefs.
Championship (3pm): Coventry v Cornish Pirates.
National League One (3pm): Plymouth Albion v Darlington Mowden Park, Rams v Taunton Titans.
National League Two, West (2pm): Bournville v Redruth, Camborne v Hornets, Exeter University v Old Redcliffians.
Regional One South West: Devonport Services v Chew Valley, Exmouth v Brixham, Ivybridge v Barnstaple, Launceston v St Austell (3pm), Lydney v Okehampton, Matson v Weston-super-Mare.
Regional Two South West: Cullompton v Crediton, Newton Abbot v Chard, North Petherton v Burham-on-Sea, Sidmouth v Wadebridge Camels, Teignmouth v Truro, Topsham v Wellington.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v Falmouth, Paignton v Penryn, Pirates Amateurs v Tiverton, Plymstock Albion Oaks v Tavistock, St Ives v Bideford, Wiveliscombe v BUDE .
Counties Two Cornwall: Helston v BODMIN, Illogan Park v St Just, Perranporth v Camborne School of Mines, Redruth Seconds v LISKEARD-LOOE, St Austell Seconds v SALTASH, Veor v Newquay Hornets.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude Seconds v Launceston Castles, Falmouth Seconds v St Agnes, Roseland v Redruth Albany, SALTASH SECONDS v Hayle, St Austell Thirds v LANKELLY-FOWEY, Wadebridge Camels Seconds v Camborne Seconds.
Sunday, January 28
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bude v Helston.
Please note, all kick-off times are listed in good faith and can be changed up to the morning of the game.