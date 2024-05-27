ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LATEST
Ladies Section by Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION’S golfers had a busy week in mid-May with the Grace Stevens Medal and a nine-hole Stableford.
Another day of rain expected for the Medal and it did arrive, but most competitors had completed nine holes.
The winner, Louisa McCartney, had a great back nine playing one under gross and her round also included three birdies.
The top eight go through to knockout rounds and the ladies winner will play the men’s winner.
The results were: 1 Louisa McCartney – 67 (73-6); 2 Karen Cook – 70 (88-18); 3 Sue Wenmoth – 70 (84-14); 4 Anita Gruitt – 71 (88-17); 5 Helen Wormald – 72 (96-24); 6 Debbie Flanagan – 73 (92-19); 7 Hilda McKinley – 77 (103-26).
A nine-hole stabelford was also held with Viv Kessack, who managed 18 points, winning by two from runner-up Carole Webb. Hazel Beadle was third with 14 points.
Men’s Section – ‘The Fossils’ – by Keith Field
ON WHAT turned out to be a glorious sunny day with a very strong breeze at Thurlestone, started with grey skies and rain when the Fossils departed.
By the time they arrived the skies were lightening and except for one brief shower, the sun remained shining all day. They found the course in tip-top condition and with a few minor cosmetic changes since their last visit.
Prior to the golf it was a chance to meet up with old friends but then matters turned more serious as the first ball was sent off the first tee.
The wind certainly affected the flight of the ball but there was plenty of roll on the well manicured greens and fairways.
The generally light rough enabled the wayward ball to rejoin the fairways but occasionally it was not so kind.
Six pairs for each team meant keen contests to ensure the leaderboard was favourable to your own team and on the day St Mellion certainly took the honours.
Such was their superiority on the day that they did not lose a match and a half was the difference that prevented a whitewash for the hosts.
Nearest the pin winners were Guy Pennington for St Mellion and for Thurlestone John Mahood.
Back on their home track on Thursday, the played a Confusion Course Ciaos during which they played the Kernow Course but scored as per the Nicklaus Course card.
As an added spice to the event, the captain offered a bottle of wine to whoever scored a point on the eight remembering that the Kernow 8th is a par five and the Nicklaus a par three.
Smug in the thought that the wine was safe in his possession, three players, Mike Richardson, Don Smith and Terry Large, all scored the demanded point.
Played as a betterball with two scores counting, it was a busy day for the ‘Ghost’ as it was his birthday.
Ian Edwards surprised his playing partners as he brought with him a bottle of his favourite eau de vivre and in the circumstances didn’t he (and they) do well scoring 90 points albeit someway off the lead.
However, Mike Tamblin and Andy Thomas required the Ghost to accumulate a fantastic 99 points.
Nigel Coulson-Stevens, Guy Pennington and Stan Serwata came second with an excellent 95 and taking that spot on countback from Mike Richardson, Ted Ahier and Andy Bryan.
Results: 1 Mike Tamblin, Andy Thomas and Ghost – 99; 2 Nigel Coulson-Stevens, Stan Serwata and Guy Pennington – 95; 3 Mike Richardson, Ted Ahier and Andy Bryan – 95; 4 Dave Morton James Simpson and Simon Waddington – 94; 5 Rob Parsonage, Sophocles and Ghost – 94.