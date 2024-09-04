ST MELLION GOLF CLUB
SENIORS SECTION ‘THE FOSSILS’ - by Keith Field
AT LAST, the 40-point barrier has been breached for the first time since the latest iteration of WHS cut into the playing handicaps of those playing the Kernow course.
Although the day started innocuously with blue skies, mist hanging in the valleys and a heavy dew on the fairways, it is doubtful if any of the 58 starters thought the winner’s score would be that high, especially as this was the final white tee competition of the year.
The greens were immaculate as usual but with tricky pin positions, the fairways softening up after the ‘summer’ and semi-treacherous with the height of cut and dew.
The Veterans Trophy is open to all members of St Mellion who have reached 60 years old and the level of scoring was similar to other competitions with the sole exception of the winner, Mike Tamblin playing off 24.
The best score apart from Tamblin’s exceptional score was 35 points where ex-club captain, Mal Swales and next year’s Fossils vice-captain Will Carslaw were separated by countback to take the minor places on the podium, and emphasised just how impressive Tamblin’s score of 40 was!
Six players scored 34 points but without doubt the day belong to one man!
As a bonus for winning, the jubilant Tamblin was also to be presented with a sombrero for his spectacular achievement.
Results: 1 Mike Tamblin – 40; 2 Malcolm Swales – 35; 3 Will Carslaw – 35.
Section Winners: Gold – Alec Brannan, Pete Mehigan and Allan Evans. Silver: – Malcolm Swales, Colin Hatton and Rob Parsonage. Bronze – Mike Tamblin, Will Carslaw and Jim Bennet.
Tuesday, August 27 saw the Fossils entertain Bowood in their return match and again were led by Marc Nash.
After being well beaten 6.5 to 1.5 at their first meeting, the team were well up to reverse the advantage held by their guests.
All went well initially as the Fossils took the first three contests and continued to apply pressure so that all depended on the that all last pairings.
Alas, it was not to be with the match ending up 5.5 to 2.5 to St Mellion, but an overall result of 9-7 to Bowood.
LADIES SECTION by Sue Wenmoth
Wednesday Stableford – August 21
GOOD weather greeted the ladies and continued for the round with good scores from the 18 hole players and 9 hole players.
Most ladies’ handicaps have risen since the introduction of the new WHS system, but the winner has reduced her handicap over the last few months with her good scores.
Winner: Wendy Phillips – 38pts; Runner-up: Pam Hughes – 37pts; 3 Cheryl Bridgeman – 35pts; 4 Karen Ford – 35pts; 5 Sue Wenmoth – 34pts; 6 Anita Gruitt – 33pts.
The nine-hole Stableford saw Chris Crichton beat runner-up Viv Kessack by two points – 22 to 20 – while Vera Nancekivell was third on 15.
WEDNESDAY, August 28 saw a Stableford, while the Bronze players competed for The Dukes Salver.
The players started in good weather but he dark clouds were looming.
Heavy drizzle arrived before most players had got to the ninth and from then on the drizzle would stop for a few minutes and then return even heavier. The winner was way ahead of second place and very pleased to cut her handicap by just over one shot.
Results: Winner: Cathryn Braithwaite – 42pts; Runner-up: Helen Wormald – 36pts; 3 Karen Ford – 35pts; 4 Cheryl Bridgeman – 35pts; 5 Mary Brinsley – 34pts.
Stableford (Silver Players) results: Winner: Sue Wenmoth – 33pts; Runner-up: Julie Cleaton – 26pts.
Nine-Hole Stableford: Winner – Chris Crichton – 20pts; Runner-up – Viv Kessack – 18pts; Hazel Beadle, Carole Webb and Vera Nancekivell all finished on 16 points.