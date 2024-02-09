ALTHOUGH there is a slightly reduced programme tomorrow due to Walter C Parson League Cup quarter-finals, there is still plenty of important games in SWPL Premier West, weather permitting.
With leaders St Austell welcoming Camelford in the cup, second-placed Liskeard host Sticker at Lux Park.
A win for the Blues will see them go back to the top of the table by a point with eight games to go.
Sticker themselves need points in their battle for survival, but anything gained in East Cornwall will be a huge bonus.
While the top two are clear, there is a four, possibly five-way battle to finish third.
Newquay, who currently occupy that spot, welcome Bridport in the League Cup, while Wendron have the day off, which gives Wadebridge Town the chance to move up two spots.
They head into Devon to tackle an out of form Holsworthy who are keen to arrest a four-match losing streak.
Dobwalls are four points behind Newquay, albeit having played two more games, but have a tough task against a Launceston side that have won five of their last six games to climb into the top ten for the first time this season.
Dobwalls were 3-1 winners at Truro City Reserves last Saturday, while a solitary Denham Guild strike was enough for the Clarets to beat Sticker.
There is a huge clash at St Dennis as the bottom side entertain in-form Bodmin Town.
St Dennis are also showing signs of life as they aim to overhaul Sticker and avoid going down, and they are now just a point behind Sticky with four games in-hand, while Sticker have just six games to go.
Bodmin have won three of their last four games to move six points clear of second bottom and know that a win tomorrow will give them even more breathing space.
The other clash is at Bude Town as they welcome fellow mid-table side Penzance.
Bude have conceded goals for fun in recent weeks, but will hope that the return of some key players will do the trick against a Magpies side that beat Dobwalls 2-1 in their last away outing.
The third quarter-final in the League Cup to take place tomorrow is at Okehampton Argyle as the defending champions welcome Mullion.
The Seagulls will enjoy four-plus hour round trip for the tie, and although they start as firm underdogs, do score goals.