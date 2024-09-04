Looe Golf Club Lady Vets latest news by Sara Walker
IN FINE golfing weather, 21 ladies, wearing their new lady vets colours, played in a 12-hole singles stableford off the blues for the Lady Vets Captain's Trophy on Thursday, August 29.
The winner with 27 points was Carol Stevens, second was Sheila Tilbrook with 26 points and third was Angela Trembeth with 22 points.
The theme for the day was honey bees so the clubhouse was decorated accordingly and there were bee-themed prizes for the top five scorers.
Sheila also won nearest the pin in two on the first and had a prize for most attendances during the year.
Following the competition a Cornish cream tea was enjoyed in the clubhouse.
The lady vets captain Sara Walker and treasurer Maureen Leaver will be remaining in these roles for another year.