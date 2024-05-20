ST PIRAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION EAST ROUND-UP - MIDWEEK
THE division came to a conclusion last week with just the matter of league placings to be decided.
St Mawgan confirmed themselves as runners-up in midweek while Launceston Reserves were guaranteed to finish bottom.
Last Tuesday night (May 14) saw one game, a 3-3 thriller between North Petherwin and Saltash Borough at Petherwin Park.
The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead at the break thanks to goals from skipper Joe Reeve and Matt Stainer before the visitors turned it around through Jordan Bunworth and George Soper.
Reeve’s second put the Petherwin in front with ten minutes to play, but Soper grabbed a double of his own.
Thursday night saw two games as St Mawgan secured three points at Gunnislake in devastating fashion.
They led 1-0 at the break, but put on the afterburners after the restart to guarantee a highest league placing in their history.
Craig Allen helped himself to a hat-trick, while further goals came from Kieran Buckley, Aaron Hawken, Tom Barnett (2) and Danny Lyden.
Torpoint Athletic Reserves secured third with a narrow 1-0 win at their Saltash counterparts, Ryan Easterbrook’s 17thminute goal proving decisive.
ST PIRAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION CHAMPIONS BOWL AND PREMIER DIVISION EAST – SATURDAY
CHAMPIONS BOWL
ST DOMINICK’S hopes of the treble were dashed on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 by St Day in the Champions Bowl final at Wadebridge Town.
The Doms had beaten Falmouth Town Reserves 6-1 in midweek to retain their League Cup crown in the new Tracy Banfield Cup, and couldn’t quite match their performance levels against a St Day side who will play in SWPL Premier West next season.
St Day led 1-0 at the break, but a moment of magic from Lee Robinson drew the Doms level.
St Day were marginally the better side and scored twice in the final 15 minutes to secure a double of their own having won the Piran League West Division title.
PREMIER DIVISION EAST
LAST year’s champions Saltash Borough secured fourth on the final day with a dominant 9-2 success over Polperro at Salt Mill.
In a remarkable contest, the visitors, who finished third bottom, led 2-0 after 26 minutes thanks to … and ….
George Soper pulled one back inside 60 seconds and by the break they were ahead thanks to Ben Kerswell and Josh Johnson.
The goals then rained in after the restart once Shay McCarthy put them back in front on 56 minutes.
Five further efforts came from Dan Alford, Johnson again, Dan Woodley, Deacon Thomson and Kerswell.
The North Cornwall derby between mid-table North Petherwin Reserves and Launceston ended all square.
Joe Reeve put Petherwin in front two minutes before the break, but Sam Symons levelled it up on 57 minutes.
Josh Sanders rounded off a solid individual campaign with Petherwin’s second on the hour, but former Badger Mark Elvidge secured Launceston a point eight minutes later.
Altarnun may have finished second bottom and it remains to be seen what league they will be placed in next season, but new boss Tom Sainsbury will be delighted by their form towards the end of the season.
The Nuns had a disastrous first two thirds of the season following a summer of upheaval, but have rallied excellently to win six of their final nine games to avoid the wooden spoon.
On Saturday they headed to Gunnislake and ran out 6-2 winners with the scorers being Ruben Talbot, man of the match Cameron Bailey, Brandon Ambrose (2) and Jake Harris as well as an own goal.
They led 4-0 at the break before a more even second half.