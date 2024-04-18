ST PIRAN LEAGUE EAST ROUND-UP
PREMIER DIVISION EAST
LAUNCESTON Reserves’ hopes of avoiding the drop took a blow last night as they were beaten 4-0 by visiting St Mawgan at Pennygillam.
While the Clarets are rooted to the foot of the table, six points behind third bottom Sticker Reserves, the visitors are flying high in second and look a good bet to finish as runners-up behind champions St Dominick Reserves.
DIVISION ONE EAST
NANPEAN Rovers’ hopes of a top four finish were boosted as they won 7-1 at struggling St Columb Major.
The Clay Country club made the short trip to the Rec and led 3-0 at the break before adding four more after the break.
DIVISION TWO EAST
LEADERS Pensilva are now seven points clear of third bottom Lanivet Inn with a game in-hand after seeing off mid-table Dobwalls Reserves 4-2.
Goals from skipper Sam Rogers and Euan McSherry gave the Pens a 2-0 lead before Jack Quaintance pulled one back five minutes before the break.
Rogers grabbed his second three minutes into the second half, and it all but game over when sub Ryan Chapman scored on 55 minutes.
Adam King pulled one back on 72 minutes, but that was how it stayed.
The battle of the two mid-table sides went the way of the home side as Saltash United Thirds eased past Gorran 3-0.
Josh Griffiths, James Desforges and Logan Felton were the Ashes scorers.
DIVISION THREE EAST
BODMIN Dragon’s hopes of finishing third were given a boost by a 4-2 victory at mid-table St Mawgan Reserves.
They led 3-0 at the break at Trevarrian Holiday Park, and although Guy Powney and Danny Old scored within 17 minutes of the restart, the points headed back to Bodmin.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
BISCOVEY remain in pole position to take the runners-up spot ahead of Delabole United after an emphatic away victory at Gerrans and St Mawes United Reserves.
They beat the strugglers 5-0 at Halawartha Park
North Hill have been much improved this season after several years of struggle, and they comfortably saw off Lifton Reserves away from home.
An eighth win of the season was achieved with a 3-1 success.