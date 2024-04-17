St Piran League East round-up Tuesday, April 16
TUESDAY night saw more than a dozen games played across the five divisions, including two in the Premier.
Altarnun moved a point clear of bottom side Launceston Reserves after a 3-3 draw with mid-table Gunnislake at Tresibbett.
The Nuns took a second minute lead through in-form winger Brandon Ambrose before Ben Backway, who went on to notch a hat-trick, levelled on 11 minutes.
Backway put Gunni in front with a 30-yard free-kick before Charlie Wevill equalised before the break.
It took just ten minutes of the second half for Backway to add his third, but the Nuns made it all square through Brandon Ambrose on 77 minutes.
The other game in the division saw Saltash United Reserves held to a goalless draw at their Millbrook counterparts.
DIVISION ONE EAST
ST MINVER remain two points behind leaders Foxhole Stars with a game in-hand after seeing off bottom side Looe Town 2-0 at Trewint Lane last night.
The Blues were made hard to work against their South East Cornwall opponents, but a goal in each half was enough to get the job done. The scorers were Mike Kempthorne (13) and Ed Green (65).
St Blazey Reserves are a point behind in third, albeit having played three games more, following a 3-0 success at their Liskeard Athletic counterparts.
Elsewhere in the division, Newquay Reserves went down 1-0 at Wadebridge Town Reserves with Kenan Nicholas getting the all important goal, while St Newlyn East’s improvement continued as they eased past Roche 4-0 at Cargill Road.
DIVISION TWO EAST
LIFTON are into the top two for the first time this season after a second victory over previous incumbents Lanivet Inn last night.
The Devon-based outfit won the reverse fixture 1-0 but this time they came out on top in an eight-goal thriller.
Dave Sharpe and Sean Tucker both notched braces with Isaac Parnell also on target.
St Merryn are off the foot of the table for the first time in a while after easing past fellow strugglers Bodmin Town Reserves 4-0 thanks to Owen Bray (2), Josh Old and Michael Shearer, while St Minver Reserves are now bottom after a 5-2 defeat at Mevagissey.
It was going well for the Blues when they led 2-0 at the break, but the coastal club turned it around thanks to Scott Daly (2), Andy Wright, Brandon Chapman and an own goal.
DIVISION THREE EAST
BUDE Town Reserves remain on course for the title after seeing off neighbours Week St Mary 6-1.
The game was switched to Bude to get the fixture played, but the mid-table Yellows upset the formbook by taking the lead.
A double from Ruan Tape made it 2-1 at the break, and the goals kept coming after the restart through Alfie Rowland, Harrison Swatton, Jago Tweitman and Louie Steege.
Nearest challengers Lanreath boosted their goal difference by putting 15 past Grampound without reply.
Jake Thomas and Tyler Collins helped themselves to five each with Callum McGhee notching a quadruple.
Connor Bone added the 14th on 83 minutes.
While the top three look sorted, Gunnislake Reserves boosted their hopes of finishing fourth after seeing off Lostwithiel 3-2 at Butts Meadow.
Jake Dutton, Sean Hynes and Nicholas Beman were on target for the hosts with Thomas Cox’s double not enough for the visitors.
St Dominick Reserves beat Liskeard Athletic Thirds by the same scoreline at Lovells Park despite Harrison Russell’s double.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
DELABOLE United kept the pressure up on Biscovey in the race for the runners-up spot as they won the local derby at Boscastle Reserves 2-1.
The Slaters’ goals came in the final 15 minutes through Oliver Price (76) and Davey Tilley (84).
They sit six points ahead of Biscovey who have three games in-hand.
Mid-table Indian Queens were 3-0 winners at bottom side Lostwithiel Reserves, while St Teath Reserves enjoyed a 2-1 victory over third-placed St Eval Spitfires thanks to Ben Rix and Rowan Turner.