THE St Piran League east divisions have got underway over the last couple of weeks with the majority of the sides getting their campaign started.
We take a look back at Saturday’s action.
PREMIER DIVISION EAST
FOUR games were played on Saturday with Saltash Borough keeping up their 100% record.
They edged a seven-goal thriller against South East Cornwall rivals Millbrook Reserves with Shay McCarthy, George Soper and Sonny Casson notching for the hosts despite Millbrook replying through Josh Payn, William Burns and Mackenzie Triggs.
Callington Town Reserves are second with seven points from a possible nine after a 4-1 victory at North Petherwin.
The visitors led 1-0 at the break, and although Shane Shadrick drew the Badgers level ten minutes into the second half, three more goals ensured an away victory.
The Cally scorers were Taran Goodright, Huck Enticknap and Lewis Elliott (2).
Last year’s champions St Dominick are undergoing somewhat of a rebuild, but earned a 2-1 success at Altarnun.
Liam Hunn put the Doms in front 20 minutes in before the lead was doubled five minutes later by Kieren Jasper.
Jed Parnell pulled one back in second half stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough.
Foxhole Stars have started the season well and edged a five-goal thriller with Polperro.
Andrew Butler (2) and Lucas Preston were the home heroes despite first half goals from Sam Lane (14) and Ethan Powell (31).
Sticker Reserves picked up a 3-1 victory over St Mawgan last night (Tuesday).
DIVISION ONE EAST
KILKHAMPTON secured the most emphatic victory on a day of three games as they thrashed Wadebridge Town Reserves 6-0 at Lamb Park.
As often is the case, Ryan Thomas was in the goals with two, while there were also braces for Adam Sleeman and Jason Heard.
Promoted Pensilva were narrowly beaten 2-1 by visiting Torpoint Athletic Thirds.
Zak Pearce (24) and Joshua Babb (40) gave the Point a 2-0 lead at the break and although Ryan Chapman pulled one back midway through the second half, Torpoint held on.
St Teath followed up their opening day 4-0 success at Nanpean Rovers by putting the same scoreline on visiting St Stephen.
Dan Wren helped himself to a double with Leighton Carhart and Adam Clements also on target.
There were two games last night (Tuesday).
St Newlyn East made it 12 points from a possible 12 with a 3-0 victory over Wadebridge Town Reserves, while Newquay Reserves and Nanpean Rovers battled out a 2-2 draw at Mount Wise.
DIVISION TWO EAST
THE first two games of the third tier season produced plenty of fireworks.
Gerrans and St Mawes United had a narrow 2-1 lead over Saltash United Thirds going into the break, but the ten-man Ashes struggled after the break, conceding a further four times.
Jason Busby helped himself to four, while Samuel Ward and sub Charlie Nice also scored.
Saltash’s goal came from Joshua Griffiths.
Promoted Lanreath were beaten 2-1 by neighbours Dobwalls Reserves at Rally Park.
Jack Gaynor put Dobwalls in front after just eight minutes before Aden Cole levelled five minutes after the break.
But within two minutes the Dingos went back in front through half-time sub Scott Kemp, and that was how it stayed.
DIVISION THREE EAST
THREE away victories from a possible three took place on Saturday, including early leaders Tregony.
The village side eased to the Division Four crown last time out and kept up their 100% winning start with a 4-1 success at Week St Mary.
Leo Mason notched for Week after 71 minutes, but two goals in each half was enough for Tregony who saw former Sticker player Derrick Lucas grab a hat-trick. Reece Lovelace was their other scorer although they did finish with ten men due to Gary Camps’ red card.
St Minver Reserves dropped down a division, but started with a 3-1 success at promoted Biscovey.
It was all square at the break at 1-1 with Joel Cockings putting Biscovey in front after 12 minutes, before the Blues scored twice in the second half for an excellent three points.
The St Minver scorers were Luke Ellis, Finley Goodhew and Will Hanson.
North Petherwin Reserves bounced back from their 5-3 defeat to neighbours Week St Mary with a 3-0 success at Liskeard Athletic Thirds.
After a goalless first half, the Badgers netted through Mada Lin Boss, Bradley Moss and Oscar Holgarth.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
THE first weekend of the season in the division saw three games.
There was a historic encounter at the Launceston College Playing Fields as two new teams faced off.
Launceston Development – effectively Launceston Thirds, welcomed St Neot who have re-joined the league after several seasons away.
But it was the home side’s youngsters that got the job done with a goal in each half from Hayden Gay (13) and Charlie Pidgeon (69) in a 2-0 victory.
St Teath Reserves headed down to a new-look Grampound side and were thrashed 6-0 with the game all but over at 4-0 at half-time.
Man of the match Dean Dunn (2), Callum Hennessey, Keegan Lloyd, Kiall Maugham and sub Hayden Bates were the home scorers.
Kilkhampton have started up a second team for the new season but were beaten 4-2 at their Lostwithiel counterparts.
Joshua Cook’s hat-trick undid the Lambs who replied through Shaun Marshall and an own goal.
Lostwithiel’s fourth came from Joseph Davidge on 61 minutes.