Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, August 31
ST NEOT require a maximum of 18 points from their final day home game with Launceston Seconds to take the title after being handed a walkover by Buckland Monachorum on Saturday.
The Moorlanders were due to head into Devon, but weren’t required to do so.
With St Neot collecting 20, it was up to St Blazey Seconds to keep the pressure on, and they did so with a convincing 116-run success over third-placed St Stephen.
Blazey made a competitive 192-8 from their 40 overs, before Jowan Isbell and Joe Bailey shared nine wickets as St Stephen were dismissed for 76.
Duloe remain three points St Stephen in fourth after a disappointing two-wicket defeat by St Minver Seconds.
Duloe were in trouble early on as the highest score in the top five was Jake Baker’s 19, but the innings was rescued by 31 from James Wimpress and an unbeaten 66 from William Turpin as they reached 163-7.
Wickets went down through the St Minver reply, but despite Simon Massey (3-32) and Sam Conway (2-34) sharing five wickets, it wasn’t enough.
Lanhydrock Seconds look a good bet to finish fifth after thrashing Newquay Thirds by nine wickets.
Newquay lost all ten wickets for just 51 having reached 48-0.
Jasper Heaver (4-20) and Nathanael James (3-24) did the early damage before Wilbur Grimes (3-6) got in on the act.
Jamie Taylor smashed 64 not out in a rapid chase.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds know seven points from their final day clash at Buckland Monachorum will guarantee them sixth after a ten-wicket hammering of Grampound Road Thirds.
The visitors mustered just 116-6 from their 40 overs with Chris James’ 3-34 the best of the home attack, before Peter Swinford (74no) and Justin Kidd (28no) knocked off the runs in just 16.5 overs.