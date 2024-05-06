Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up Saturday, May 4
WITH Menheniot-Looe Seconds v Newquay Thirds rearranged due to the ground still not fit for play, and the matches between Launceston Seconds and their St Minver counterparts and St Blazey Seconds and Pencarrow called off due to the weather in the week, there were three games that did get played.
St Neot are playing at their lowest level for well over a decade following a surprise relegation last term, and they started with a narrow victory at promoted Duloe.
The home bowlers did a superb job to dismiss the visitors for 136 off the final ball with only Nathan Searle (32) and David Brice (29) passing 20.
Sam Conway’s 2-14 from eight overs were the best of the figures.
St Neot’s opening attack of Spencer Ham (2-8 off ten) and Tiryn Moss (0-15 off ten) then tied the home batting down with key man Aaron Conway going for just seven.
Runs did come with twenties from Simon Massey (28no), James Oates (27) and Matt Julian (26), but David Eldridge’s 4-35 proved decisive.
Elsewhere, promotion hopefuls St Stephen bounced back from their surprise defeat by St Blazey Seconds to win by eight wickets at Lanhydrock who were third last summer.
Only Jamie Taylor (37) and the old extras (34) made much impression in the home side’s 114-9 as Chris Harris took 3-43. James Harvey’s ten overs cost him just 16 as well as getting a wicket, while youngsters Toby Martin (2-13) and Isaac Nicholls (2-5) chipped in at the end.
The chase was then dominated by Olly Martin (57) and Isaac Nicholls (43) as the winning runs came in the 21st over.
Buckland Monachorum were handed 20 points as Grampound Road Thirds conceded their clash in West Devon.