Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, August 3
JOINT leaders St Neot kept the pressure on St Blazey Seconds in the race for the title with a six-wicket victory at Pencarrow on Saturday.
Spencer Ham was the village side’s hero as his 6-21 coupled with 2-21 from the returning Chris Rogers kept the estate outfit to just 109 all out.
Opener Jack Kent then struck 69 not out from just 62 deliveries despite Joe Wilson’s 2-12 from seven overs.
St Blazey are also on 256 points with five games to go after an easy eight-wicket success over their Launceston counterparts who were dismissed for just 142. Joe Bailey took 4-31 before finishing 35 not out in the chase.
Duloe are now 41 points behind the top two, albeit with a game in-hand, after a 126-run defeat at mid-table Lanhydrock Seconds.
The Bodmin club racked up a hefty 261 all out, Ryan Butler (72) and Nathan Libby (66) both striking quickfire half centuries. Sam Conway (3-62) and Simon Massey (3-59) shared six wickets.
Wilber Grimes did much of the damage with the ball for the hosts with 5-24 after Butler rounded off a good all-round game with 3-47.
Four Duloe batsmen passed 20, but none more than Callum Park’s 28.
Stuart Adams struck 71 in Menheniot-Looe Seconds’ eight-wicket defeat by visiting St Minver twos.
He was the only batsmen to pass 20 in their 186-9 which the visitors reached with five overs to spare.
James Palmer and Mike Maiden took a wicket apiece.
Elsewhere in the division, St Stephen racked up a massive 357-5 against a depleted Grampound Road Thirds side before winning by 254 runs, while Buckland Monachorum chased down 158 at Newquay Thirds without losing a wicket as Jim Maunder and Alex Rich both made fifties.