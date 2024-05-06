THE Cornwall Cricket League programme saw less than a dozen matches called off on Saturday as many clubs enjoyed their first outings of the season, including in Division Two East.
Last year’s runners-up Callington Seconds bounced back from their defeat at St Minver by easing to victory at Bude.
Despite some tight bowling early on, particularly from Matt Mansbridge (0-25 off nine), a staggering 60 extras from the Seasiders attack helped Cally post 209-9, opener Alex Robinson top-scoring with 49. Chris Parkes took 4-46.
It was all but game over when Bude slipped to 25-5 with Spencer Whatley (3-29) and spinner Rhys Hodge (2-16) both impressing.
It was soon 63-8, but 37 from Mansbridge at number nine helped them reach 110 all out.
Holsworthy are hoping for another promotion push and they saw off old rivals St Blazey by six wickets at Stanhope Park.
The Trees chose to field, and the visitors crawled along at less than two an over for the first 20 overs, but crucially only lost Ben Griffiths.
The classy Matt Bennetts eventually cut lose as he made 53, and some late hitting from Nithin Gowda (37no), which saw three sixes off Jack Greening’s last over, helped them reach 163-5 from their 45 overs. Rob Mitchell (2-24) and Graham Wild (2-21) bowled excellent nine-over spells.
That target was knocked off with four overs and six wickets to spare as skipper Ryan Walter (56no), Aiden Gerry (38) and Jack Greening (35) were all in the runs.
St Minver are the early pacesetters as their bowlers set them on their way to a five-wicket home victory over Tintagel.
The hosts won the toss and although Tintagel got off to a slow but steady start, wickets fell at regular intervals as they were dismissed for just 106.
Jordan Burnard top scored with 28 while Callum Flew (17), Tom Parsons (16) and Jordan Blanchard (15) all making double figures.
Four members of the home attack – Kieran Gill (2-12), Reece Thompson (2-13), Alek Gill (2-17) and Dean Jeffery (2-22) picked up a couple of wickets.
The home side would have been expecting a comfortable chase, but excellent opening spells from Gyles Reynolds (4-23 off nine) and James Ellis (1-26 off nine) saw St Minver slip to 57-5.
However with Rob Hawken (11no) holding up one end, Alek Gill motored along to 61 not out to see them over the line.
Newly-promoted Ladock beat Menheniot-Looe by six wickets after the visitors could only muster 122-9.
Debutant Lachie Osborne top-scored with 26 and Ross Ripley made 21 in an effort where all of the home attack went at less than four an over.
Jonny Ridd claimed 3-13 from eight overs while the experienced Rob Bray (2-35) and Steve Ridd (2-31) did the job in the middle.
The chase was led by 55 from Matt Bray with opener Patrick Morgan (32) as they added 82 before the visitors picked up a couple of late bowling points.
Osborne took 2-46 from nine overs.
Relegated Lanhydrock were easily beaten by St Austell Seconds by eight wickets having been dismissed for just 131 at Wheal Eliza.
The visitors were going along okay at 75-2, a score helped by a healthy dose of extras, but from 100-4 lost their last six wickets for just 31 runs.
Forty-six of the total were extras with debutant Ryan Beaumont’s 19 the best score.
Off-spinner James Carter claimed 5-23 from nine overs.
St Austell could take their time in the chase and did it with no fuss.
Opener Alan George carried his bat for 40 with Archie Connolly (18), James Pook (17) and Qasim Jamal (25no) helping him.