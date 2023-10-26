ST ENODOC Golf Club near Wadebridge has been named as the sixth most ‘Instagrammable’ golf course in England.
The 2023 Ryder Cup recently came to an end, and the 50,000 spectators a day welcomed to the Guidonia Montecelio’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club were lucky enough to enjoy incredible views of the Marco Simone Castle and the Ancient Roman Villa inside the courses.
With 740,673 golfers registered in 2022, England has also had its fair share of stunning courses that have graced professionals and amateurs alike.
Online betting site Betway Sport has analysed the hashtags of some of England’s most popular golf clubs to discover the most Instagrammable courses to play on, and St Enodoc had a hashtag count of 2,521, narrowly behind Royal Liverpool (2,552) in fifth.
Considered the birthplace of the Ryder Cup and host to the competition in 1953, the Wentworth Golf Club is declared England’s most Instagrammable club, with a total number of 6,295 hashtags.
It’s no surprise that the club has been the most televised in Britain, with the #Wentworthgolfclub receiving a hashtag count of 5,522 on Instagram.
Woburn Golf Club takes second place, with a total number of 5,037 Instagram hashtags. The club comprises three unique courses (the Dukes, Duchess and Marquess) that surround players with a variety of trees, including pine and chestnut. The courses truly are woodland marvels, which goes to explain the #Woburngolfcourse achieving the second highest hashtag count for its golf courses (514 hashtags).
Sunningdale Golf Club rounds off the top three, with 3,780 Instagram hashtags to its name. The club’s Old and New Courses not only stand out for their beautiful heather and pine surroundings, they both also rank in England’s top 10 golf courses.
The South of England has a higher number of Instagrammable golf clubs than the North of England, with a total of eight clubs in the top 10. The Royal Liverpool (Wirral) and the Hillside (Southport) are the only two northern clubs that feature in the top 10 Instagrammable golf clubs.
England’s top four Instagrammable golf clubs are located near London. These include Wentworth, Surrey (58 minutes from London), Woburn, Milton Keynes (one hour and 32 minutes), Sunningdale, Ascot (one hour and 12 minutes) and Moor Park, Rickmansworth (one hour and three minutes).
Three of England’s best golf courses rank in the top 10 Instagrammable golf clubs. England’s top 10 Instagrammable golf clubs feature three of the country’s best courses.
These include the Sunningdale (Old) ranked first, Sunningdale (New) ranked fifth and St Enodoc ranked tenth.
None of the top 10 most Instragrammable golf clubs have hosted the Ryder Cup.
Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, is the highest-ranking Ryder Cup host, ranking 13th with a total of 1,111 Instagram hashtags.
The Belfry, Sutton only ranks 31st despite having hosted the highest number of Ryder Cup competitions (1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002).
The golf club receives a total number of 608 Instagram hashtags, 60% less than the Royal St. George in tenth with 1,513 Instagram hashtags.
The lowest-ranking Ryder Cup host is the Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, with 123 Instagram hashtags.
The golf club ranks 64th, despite having hosted the competition twice (1961 and 1971).Now that you know the most Instagrammable golf clubs in the country, which one will you be playing on for your best Instagram picture yet?