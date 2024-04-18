TITLE-chasing St Austell overcame arguably their toughest remaining hurdle by beating a stubborn Dobwalls at Lantoom Park on Wednesday night. The Lillywhites finished the evening with their four-point lead over Liskeard Athletic intact with three games to play, all in the space of six days next week. A three-goal victory sounds relatively comfortable but St Austell, who led early on thanks to Matt Searle’s goal, had to wait until eight minutes from time to score the crucial second goal.