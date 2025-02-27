By Brian Phillips
LOOE AND DISTRICT POOL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE LATEST (WEEK 15)
The top of the table clash between defending champions Sports Club A and stablemates Sports Club B was another close encounter with the B team coming out on top 2-3 to move a point clear at the top of the league.
First up Luke Penhaligan was pipped 1-2 by Darren Hooper, although Luke did pot two blacks in the process and had an 8 ball finish. Brian Phillips levelled the tie registering the perfect game with two eight ball finishes against Ian Penhaligan, who only had 1 shot (his break).
Rob Ivey missed a black to win 0-2 before Rob Cowling cooly finished the decider to put the Bs on the hill. Jerry Rendle then barely broke sweat as he saw off Brian Reed 0-2 to give his team the victory they so craved.
At the last Will Doidge navigated a tricky first frame against Rob Banfield then turned it on the second for a 0-2 result to make the scoreline Sports A 2-3 Sports B.
Looe Social nearly recorded their first win of the season when they visited the Harbour Moon to take on the Sharks. Skipper Roger Stephens put the Sharks in front with a distance win over Tristan Cooper, before Dan Staniers made it all square in defeating Chris Woods without reply.
Lewis Penhaligan then put the Social on the hill with a narrow 1-2 victory over Matt Gouriett, but they just couldn’t get over the line as Colin Bell went down 2-1 to Pet Burke before Phil Dingle handed the Sharks the narrowest of victories with a straights win against Socials Ian Bassett. The final score - Sharks 3-2 Social.
The Moonshiners in sixth place made the short journey to take on third placed Cutouts at the Globe in a see saw game that eventually finished 2-3 to the Moonshiners.
Mark Stevens opened up for the Moonshiners with an eight baller against Keith Armitage but that didn’t phase Keith as he won the next two frames for victory. Steve Eastley did then level the tie with a distance win over Darrell Hidson, Jimmy Stephens then took on Roger Hawken which saw Jimmy steam roll 2-0.
With the Cutouts on the hill, up stepped Ollie Rounseville to level the match for the Moonshiners with a routine 0-2 victory over Aaron Simmons. With all to play Gerry Markwell took on Ben Smith in the decider, with Ben running out 0-2 to hand the Moonshiners a narrow victory.
JJs A looked to close the gap at the top when they visited Duloe to take on the Marquee who have been in good form of late.
Andy Kenny and Jerry Richards swiftly put the away side 0-2 in front and on the hill with straights victories over Rob Bilsborough and Jason Spring. Toby Spring then pulled one back for Duloe with a narrow distance win over Rhys Toms.
Dan Clapson, deputising for JJs skipper JJ Webber, put in a performance to get his boys over the line with a 0-2 victory over Marquee skipper Neil Hilton. At the last Jimmy Miles restored some pride when he saw off Stewart Appleby without reply. The final score - Marquee 2-3 JJs A.
DIVISION TWO
The top of the table clash saw the league leaders Barbican breeze into the JJs Pooligans back yard and take the spoils to extend their lead at the summit.
Si Hunt and Steve Graham put the Barbican in control with straights victories over Kierran Bond and Blaine Walton respectively, Mark Porter then snatched the match for the away side with a narrow 1-2 victory over Rene Goutte. Denham Guild narrowly defeated Scott Wright 2-1 to get the Pooligans up and running before Tiago Bond inflicted another defeat on Justin Woods without reply.
The Pooligans will feel they got out of this one lightly after nearly going 0-4 down. This result puts Barbican four points clear although Pooligans do have two games in hand. Final score - JJs Pooligans 2-3 Barbican.
The divisions basement team the Ship made the short journey to take on JJs C-Men looking to pick up their first win of the campaign but alas it was not to be.
Aaron Rix opened up for the C-Men with a straights victory over Alistair Murdock, it would also appear Aaron notched up an eight baller en route to victory, Brandon Kebell recorded the same score against Finley O’Brien to put his team on the hill. Josh Henwood did show some fight when going down over the distance against Mike Busby.
With the match won, the home team continued the onslaught when Callum Smith and Jamie Wright hammered home the last two without reply taking down Oscar Wright and Dave Merrifield respectively. This result leaves Ship rooted to the bottom. Final score - JJs C-Men 5-0 Ship.
Third placed Halfway Crooks welcomed the Legion B Polperro looking to close the gap on the teams above but could only manage a 3-2 win twice coming from behind before winning the decider.
Phil Cunningham saw off Crooks Chris Elford in the first without reply before Mike Prowse levelled with a straights victory over Faye Short. Mike Beck then put the travellers on the hill taking out the Crooks landlord Lloyd Halliday to nil.
Duane Elliott narrowly defeated Dean Short over the distance to level the match. It was game on for Tom Clarke when he faced Kye Skeldon in a winner takes all decider. Tom ran out the 2-0 victor to give the Crooks the match. Final score - Crooks 3-2 Legion B.