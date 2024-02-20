THE South West Fly Fair makes a welcome return to Roadford Lake on Sunday.
The fair is hosted by charity South West Lakes Trust at Roadford Lake, between Launceston and Okehampton. The event is a highlight in the Westcountry’s angling calendar ahead of the new fishing season.
The day is made possible thanks to sponsorship from Catch, Chevron Hackles, Homeleigh Garden Centre, Snowbee and Turrall.
Throughout the day there will be fly tying demonstrations from local and national experts Charles Jardine and Rodney Wevill, with a chance to ‘have a go’, as well as the chance to pick up useful tips and valuable advice from experts including Simon Kidd (Snowbee).
Other activities include casting demonstrations, fly casting lessons, and – new for this year – a chance to speak to trout, sea and coarse fly fishers.
There will be coarse fly fishing demonstrations from Dom Garnett, trout cooking demonstrations and the opportunity to meet members of fly fishing clubs based at lakes across the South West as well as find out more about coaching and tuition available in the region – perfect for both newcomers to the sport and experienced anglers feeling a little rusty after the closed season.
Trade stands will be selling new and used tackle and equipment and food and drink will be available at the onsite café.
The event runs from 10am to 4pm with lots of activities on offer for the whole family including arts and crafts.
South West Lakes Trust’s Head of Angling, Ashley Bunning, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming old and new faces to Roadford Lake to showcase the wonderful angling this region has to offer to beginner and experienced fly fishers.”
Book in advance to avoid disappointment. Entry is £6 for adults and free for under 18s. Entry includes car parking and a raffle ticket. Tickets are available from www.swlakestrust.org.uk/trout-fishing
All attendees to the event will be offered a 10% season ticket discount.