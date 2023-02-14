THE South West Fly Fair makes a welcome return to Roadford Lake on Sunday, February 26.
TThe fair is sponsored by Chevron Hackles and hosted by charity South West Lakes at Roadford Lake, between Launceston and Okehampton.
The event is a highlight in the Westcountry’s angling calendar ahead of the new fishing season.
Doors open at 10am with a welcome from the fair’s patron and one of the country’s most respected fly-fishing gurus, Charles Jardine, at 10.15am.
Throughout the day there will be fly tying demonstrations from local and national experts, with a chance to ‘have a go’, as well as the opportunity to pick up useful tips and valuable advice.
Other activities include casting demonstrations, fly casting lessons and clinics for both newcomers to the sport and experienced anglers feeling a little rusty after the closed season.
There will be trout cooking demonstrations by Gary Champion and the opportunity to meet members of fly fishing clubs based at lakes across the South West as well as find out more about coaching and tuition available in the region.
Trade stands will be selling new and used tackle and equipment and a bar and refreshments will be available.
The event runs from 10am to 4pm and promises to be a fun and informative family day out with plenty of activities for all ages including arts and crafts.
Book in advance to avoid disappointment. Entry is £6 for adults and free for under 18s. Entry includes car parking and a raffle ticket for an all water permit worth £600. Tickets are available from www.swlakestrust.org.uk/trout-fishing
For every season ticket purchased on the day, South West Lakes will fund a taster session for a new entrant to fly fishing.