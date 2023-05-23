SOUTH West cycling will be put on the map this week as fans from the region can watch their own pro cycling team Saint Piran on TV, racing against the world's most famous teams at the Tour of Norway from tomorrow until Sunday, writes Emily Smith.
This is a first for the region, with a South West team racing one of the most prestigious cycling races on the world calendar.
Saint Piran's riders, including riders from the South West, will compete in the four-day Tour of Norway against teams including, Ineos Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma and EF Education-Easypost.
The riders from Saint Piran will be flying the flag for the South West on Eurosport, Discovery and the Global Cycling Network broadcast across Europe. Global icon Remco Evenepoel won last year’s edition.
Devon-born riders Will Tidball and Harry Birchill and Cornwall’s Bradley Symonds will be representing the team.
Exmouth’s Will Tidball said: “I am really excited to race the Tour Of Norway. It is a great opportunity for our team to race against the biggest teams in the sport. I think it’s really important to represent the region on a global stage in a sport that continues to grow in popularity. Let’s see what we can do!”
Team owner Richard Pascoe expressed his excitement for the upcoming race. He said: “It’s scary to think when you stop and look back on the journey that we have undertaken, effectively a club team seven years ago – we line up in Norway against the world’s best teams.
“We continue to drive our unique approach to build a sustainable foundation that partners and our South West communities can rely on. We continue to move away from pure sponsorship so we can be here for the long-term.
"Stepping up on the start line is testimony to those who have helped us on this journey but it doesn’t stop at Norway. We want to work with new partners and organisations in this space – to have impact in racing, in cycling and in society.”
The Saint Piran Pro Cycling group recently announced two landmark developments in the world of cycling. Firstly, the group announced its partnership with EDelia, providing a comprehensive mental health programme for all riders and staff to ensure their wellbeing both on and off the bike.
In September last year, Saint Piran also issued a rallying call to the cycling communities, launching their journey to become one of the first pro cycling teams in the world to become Net-Zero.
The Tour of Norway aligns with these ambitions – with the Tour committed to promoting sustainability and reducing its environmental impact – by promoting sustainability and eco-friendly practices, hoping to set an example for other races and inspire positive change in the cycling community.