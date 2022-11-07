Sixteen teams battle it out in County Fours
SIXTEEN teams took part in the County Fours at Carnmoggas, writes Nicholas Truscott.
The teams were split into four groups of four with the top two from each group qualifying for the finals in March.
From Group One, Simon Lees, Ray Jeffery, Morgan Lees & Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) with 6 points +22 shots and Sandra Worton, John Worton, Carol Dodd & Steve Smith (St Newlyn East) on 3 +2 progress to the finals.
Group Two qualifiers were Elise Daniell (Holmans), Kevin Williams (Porthleven), Luke Jolly & Peter Hore (Holmans) on 6 +20 and Neil Gribble, Graham Reeves, Alan Holden & Mollie Jones (Landrake) on 3 -3.
Mark Slack, Martin Boraston, Caroline Trubshaw & Alan Trubshaw (Duloe) on 4 +11 topped Group Three with Tony Jago (Withiel), Mark Albon (Luxulyan), Meg Horrell & Ken Horrell (Withiel) second on 4 -2 to progress to to the finals.
Group Four qualifiers were Peter Rendle, Sally Dewdney, Pat Ayotte & Mark Payne (Penzance) on 6 +14 and Heidi Kerr, Richard Kerr, Dianne Shorthouse & Dennis Shorthouse (Landrake) on 3 +8.
The finals will be played at Carnmoggas on Saturday, March 11.
Meanwhile, Cornwall travelled to Exeter to take on Devon in the Inter County Championship.
The first session of the Premier Team match saw Cornwall win three of the four games with Nigel Nicholls (18-12) and Peter Hore (14-13) in the Singles and Treeve Pollard & David Studden (22-7) in the Pairs.
The second session saw Devon come back taking seven of the eight points on offer with Cornwall’s solitary point scored by Sandra Worton, Richard Kerr & Kevin Williams in the Triples (13-13).
Cornwall won three out of the four games in the afternoon Singles and Pairs with the same players, Nicholls (17-9) and Hore (15-14) in the Singles and Pollard & Studden (13-11) in the Pairs.
Cornwall led the match by 17 points to 11 with a session to play. The final session saw a repeat of the morning with Devon again taking seven of the eight points on offer and the bonus points for both the Triples and Fours.
Cornwall’s only point from the session was scored by Elise Daniell, Nicholas Truscott and Martin Boraston (8-8) in the Triples.
The final match score was Devon 22 points 192 shots Cornwall 18 points 194 shots.
In the day’s other group game Dorset kept up their 100% record with a 32 points to 8 win away to Hampshire.
With the halfway point of the group stages reached, Cornwall lie fourth in the group on 34 points though have now completed all their away matches. Hampshire lie in third 12 points ahead of Cornwall having completed all their home matches.
With three home matches remaining Cornwall must outscore Hampshire, who face three away matches, by 13 points over the three remaining matches to avoid the potential of relegation to the Premier Two competition.
Next up for Cornwall are Dorset at Carnmoggas on November 13, followed by Devon at the same venue on December 4.
Cornwall round off the group stages on Sunday, January 22, at Carnmoggas with Hampshire the visitors.
PREMIER TEAM SCORES - SINGLES: Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) 12-18, 9-17; Peter Hore (Holmans) 13-14, 14-15.
PAIRS: John Worton (St Newlyn East) & Steve Smith (St Newlyn East) 17-13, 12-10; Treeve Pollard (Holmans) & David Studden (Holmans) 7-22, 11-13.
TRIPLES: Elise Daniell (Holmans), Nicholas Truscott (Holmans) & Martin Boraston (Duloe) 13-10, 8-8; Sandra Worton (St Newlyn East), Richard Kerr (Landrake) & Kevin Williams (Porthleven) 13-13, 14-8.
FOURS: Austen Runnells (Luxulyan), Caroline Trubshaw (Duloe), Alan Trubshaw (Duloe) & Neil Gribble (Landrake) 12-10, 9-8; Max Burden (Blisland), Rita Hancock (Blisland), Mark Payne (Penzance) & Keith Matthews (Blisland) 17-5, 11-10.
The A Team enjoyed a shared first session with wins for Graham Reeves (13-5) in the Singles and Carol & John Dodd (13-10) in the Pairs.
Cornwall took a five points to three advantage from the second session with wins for Mark Williams, Mike Webster & David Topliffe (11-10) in the Triples and Meg Horrell, Heidi Kerr, Brenda Sleep & Ken Horrell (21-3) in the Fours.
Henry Matthews, Simon Rees, Ray Jeffery & Morgan Rees drew in the Fours (9-9).
Cornwall failed to pick up a single point in the afternoon Singles and Pairs to trail 9-17 going into the final session where Cornwall could only pick up a solitary win with Matthews, Rees, Jeffery & Rees (10-8) in the Fours where Cornwall also secured the bonus points.
The final match score was Devon 27 points 194 shots Cornwall 13 points 156 shots.
At the halfway point of the group stages in the A Team competition, five points separate the counties with Devon on 42 points, Dorset on 41 and Cornwall on 37.
Like the Premier Team, the A Team have completed their away fixtures and can look to capitalise on home advantage in the remaining two fixtures.
A TEAM SCORES – SINGLES: Graham Reeves (Landrake) 5-13, 15-12; Dennis Shorthouse (Landrake) 13-9, 16-9.
PAIRS: Des Pengelly (Saltash Kernow) & Alan Holden (Landrake) 18-13, 16-6; Carol Dodd (St Newlyn East) & John Dodd (St Newlyn East) 10-13, 16-9
TRIPLES: Leonard Lee (Duloe), Jon Read (Duloe) & Tony Jago (Withiel) 15-8, 11-6; Mark Williams (Lanteglos), Mike Webster (Blisland) & David Topliffe (Boscastle) 10-11, 16-1
FOURS: Meg Horrell (Withiel), Heidi Kerr (Landrake), Brenda Sleep (Dobwalls) & Ken Horrell (Blisland) 3-21, 13-6; Henry Matthews (Blisland), Simon Lees (Newlyn Trinity), Ray Jeffery (Newlyn Trinity) & Morgan Lees (Newlyn Trinity) 9-9, 8-10.
