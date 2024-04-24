By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS ‘THE FOSSILS’
THINGS didn’t look too good as the team of Fossils prepared to travel for their delayed fixture at Bigbury with grey skies and falling rain.
By the time the team arrived on Wednesday, April 17, the skies had cleared and the sun shone.
But that was not quite the whole story as a vicious and chilly wind was blowing across the exposed course, which was in excellent shape, dry underfoot and with well-manicured greens.
Without any doubt the incessant wind did impact shots and it became an art in judging just how much effect it would have on any shot right through to and on the greens.
Only a couple of holes escaped the full effect of the wind. It soon became clear those who had previously played in such conditions and those who had to rapidly adjust their game to compete.
Unsurprisingly the rounds were slower than usual mainly because of all the extra shots that everyone was required to take.
St Mellion took a grip on the proceedings by winning the first five matches and finally romped home with six wins under their belt to take a firm grip on the new trophy that is awarded to the successful aggregate winner of this particular event.
Bigbury course includes six par threes and thankfully the easiest, 17, was chosen for ‘Nearest the Pin’. Although only 137 yards long, many took to the driver as the shot was straight into the teeth of the gale. It can as no surprise that not many balls fell onto the dance floor but those of St Mellion’s Rob Parsonage and Bigbury’s Roger Hurrell did and enabled each of them to take home a bottle of wine.
Although its was a tough day at the office, both teams had a thoroughly good time together with a high level of banter between the players, with everybody anticipating the return.
It appeared the next day that the Fossils were in a state of shock. Whether it was because they were greeted by blue skies and warm sunshine, a dry and firm Kernow course that had been pampered by the greenkeepers, or even the effect that the latest WHS requirements had had on their handicaps, but scoring was so unlike past competitions.
Thursday’s competition was for the President’s Trophy and playing from the white tees which also added to the discomfort of a few but nevertheless everyone agreed that this was as near perfect day for golf as one could hope for, except maybe for the scoring which so many found difficult.
The winner teed off at about 7.30am, when the air was crisp and with dew on the grass, some two hours ahead of the last groups out when the temperature had risen.
But it is fair to say that none could better his score although runner-up Alec Brannan did, but lost out on countback. At the half-way point it did not look inspiring for James Simpson as his card showed just 10 points, but on the back nine, a superb 26 points were accumulated.
The back nine tees include the 14th and 17th which are punishing holes for many Fossils, so to garner so many points was exceptional.
Elsewhere, the competition for places on the leaderboard was intense with Brian Pound securing third place with 35 points, but three players – Keith Field, Colin Hatton and Mike Tamblin – all returned 34 points and had to be separated by countback.
Results: 1 James Simpson – 36pts; 2 Alec Brannan – 36; 3 Brian Pound – 35; 4 Keith Field – 34; 5 Colin Hatton – 34; 6 Mike Tamblin – 34.