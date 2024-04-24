Bigbury course includes six par threes and thankfully the easiest, 17, was chosen for ‘Nearest the Pin’. Although only 137 yards long, many took to the driver as the shot was straight into the teeth of the gale. It can as no surprise that not many balls fell onto the dance floor but those of St Mellion’s Rob Parsonage and Bigbury’s Roger Hurrell did and enabled each of them to take home a bottle of wine.