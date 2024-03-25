Results and Scorers: Pelynt Travellers 7 (S Rendle 105, N Hicks 2x100, 2x125 and 2x180, A Driver 2x100 and 2x140, M Marshall 100, S Batten 120) Russell Smugglers 2 (B Beese 3x100 and 121, C Fisher 2x132), Polruan Pirates 7 (T Bridger 100 and 2x140, B Lewis 3x100 and 121, T Bawden100, 101 and 140, A Devereaux 3x100 and 140, S Lewis 2x100, J Grainger 4x100 and 140) Pelynt 2 (M Johns 3x100 and 140, T Davies 3x100, 135 and 3x140, A Saunders 100, 125 and J Dicks 3x100), Russell Rebels 5 (R Sainsbury 140, D Robinson 2x125, Y Hutchins 4x100 and 140, C Ziegland 100 and 110, E Sainsbury 100 and 140) Old School Flingers 4 (J Fowler 140, R Napper 2x100 and 118, S Emery 124, T Fowler 100, 140 and 147), Udder Bullocks 1 (A Collins 2x100 and 127, T Collins 115 and 125, J Collins 4x100, M Lorenz 5x100, D Smith 115) Shipfaced 8 (N Toms 3x100, 123 and 180, C Skeldon 100 and 135, M Gilham 2x100, 121 and 140, A Grant 2x100 and 134, L Crapp 2x140, K Courtis 2x100), Wasted Seamen 4 (V Moreau 100 and 124, T Greville 2x100 and 140, L Bryant 125, A Grice 105 and 127, M Warren 100 and 108) Bulls Hitters 5 (G Toms 5x100 and 121, S Cartwright 3x100 and 140, I Dyer 4x100, 101 and 2x140).