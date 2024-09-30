SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Bude Town 3 Bodmin Town 0
THE Seasiders made it back-to-back home wins with a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Bodmin Town in front of a healthy crowd of 110.
Bude started brightly, maintaining possession and controlling the game nicely in the midfield.
Theylooked to test out the Bodmin full-backsthrough thepacy trio of Rocco Dyer, Aaron White and Alper Eroglu who all looked dangerous with the ball at their feet and in behind.
The final cross or finish was lacking on a couple of occasions until the 20-minute mark when Dyer closed down keeper Ollie Sidey, pinched the ball off his foot and fired home.
Bodmin looked threatening from set pieces with the sun low down in the sky, but the hosts remained resilient and defended really well in and around the box.
The first 30 minutes of the second half saw no real chances created at either end, but with 15 minutes left an attack down the left flank by Dyer found a pass inside to substitute Benj Bryant who hit an absolute rocket into the top right-hand corner from 25 yards.
Bude then sealed the win with injury-time approaching when a long ball upfield by goalkeeper Ty Rowe who had little to do throughout, found man of the match Joe Reeve who nodded the ball down into the path of substitute Ben Trenaman who confidently smashed a finish past Sidey.
Bude welcome Wadebridge Town on Saturday (3pm) who could include Bude brothers Harry and Billy Hopcroft in their squad.
BUDE TOWN: Ty Rowe, Lloyd Scaife, Connor Jenkins, Ewan Reeves (c) James Wheeler; Steve Box, Joe Reeve, Aled Thomas; Alper Eroglu, Aaron White, Rocco Dyer. Subs: Jake Woodland, Ben Trenaman, Benj Bryant, Maximus Alvarez-Lopera, Sam Hampson.
Bude Town man of the match: Joe Reeve.