Schumacher doing a fantastic job at Argyle
With over a third of Argyle’s league fixtures having been contested, it is perhaps an opportune time to pause and reflect on the Pilgrims’ campaign so far, writes Ted Sherrell
Winter looms; do the Ocean City side need to fear it? Assuredly not. For Steven Schumacher’s outfit have had a most positive, productive time of it so far.
Indeed, one would suggest that he is infinitely more secure in his job than former Prime Minister Liz Truss clearly was in hers.
Having said this, there is an opposite way of looking at it; for whilst ‘Schuey’ clearly is not going to be summoned to the Home Park boardroom to achieve his P45, there is a too all strong possibility that he could be invited into the office of the chairman of a major Championship outfit who are underachieving – some majorly so – and offered the key to the manager’s door.
If such happened, if the gaffer came and was offered the opportunity to move up a division, at probably a larger salary and, seeing as at present he is gaffer at the most southerly professional football club in Britain, the chance of relocating closer to his northern roots, then the temptation for him to move onwards and upwards would surely be immense.
As yet, it has not happened and perhaps such a situation will not occur; most certainly the Green Army will be hoping that this most able fellow remains at the Home Park helm for the foreseeable future at the very least.
Certainly during the 11 months since he succeeded previous Argyle boss, Ryan Lowe, when he took over at Championship outfit Preston North End (virtually overnight), manager Schumacher has handled all aspects of football matters at Home Park with insight and a deft touch and was, back in May, extremely unfortunate not to have taken Argyle to the play-offs.
This year however the end of season competition will probably be the lesser of the ambitions of both club and supporters; for automatic promotion back to the second tier of English football after a dozen campaigns (many fraught) of shuttling between League One and League Two has to be the target.
It is felt, with sound reason, that Argyle, come May, can triumphantly occupy a position in the top two – thus a guaranteed elevation.
With shrewd managerial judgement, a posse of talented new signings have been brought down here to the far South West – some on a permanent basis, others on loan.
Almost without exception they have been potent additions to the Pilgrim squad; indeed, so effective have they been, so crucial to the team’s displays, form and results, it’s been scarcely noticed that three seasoned pros, including the very gifted Conor Grant, have hardly featured due to injury.
The Green Army – more numerous now than they have been for many a year – will be appreciative of the manager’s acumen when it comes to recruitment, his side playing attacking football with flair, whilst able to defend in depth and – most mutual of all – his achievement in creating a largely winning team.
Many though will recall that Argyle had a first class late summer and autumn last year – at one time topping the division – but were unable to maintain such positivity throughout the nine exacting and exhausting months which are the span of an EFL campaign.
Prayers that this one ultimately is more fruitful than the last will be on the lips of a multitude within the legions following the Greens.
One certainty is that the Pilgrims won’t add to their points tally this weekend.
For over the next few days, League One and League Two outfits will join with numerous Non League sides – who will already have survived several preliminary rounds – in contesting the First Round (proper) of the FA Cup.
Argyle have not been fortunate in the draw as they have to travel to League Two Grimsby Town later (3pm), a decent side which will need to be taken seriously; also a long, difficult journey for the Green Army.
Some fans will not be too concerned if the Pilgrims fall at the first hurdle seeing – correctly – the gaining of league points as a priority.
A good Cup run, though, assuredly has benefits as it lifts confidence and aids finance.
Last year the Greens reached the Fourth Round before losing, narrowly, to eventual winners, Chelsea.
To do likewise again would be great.
