Saturday, January 20
Championship: Cornish Pirates 41 Nottingham 17.
National League One: Leicester Lions v Plymouth Albion - postponed, Taunton Titans 15 Birmingham Moseley 34.
National League Two, West: Chester 43 Camborne 40, Dudley Kingswinford v Exeter University - postponed, Redruth 26 Clifton 21.
Regional One South West: Exmouth 12 Launceston 23, Lydney v Devonport Services - postponed, Matson v Chew Valley - postponed, Okehampton 15 Brixham 41.
Regional Two South West: Chard 22 Burnham-on-Sea 10.
Counties One Western West: Paignton 50 Wiveliscombe 13.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines 0 Redruth Seconds 50, Helston 12 Veor 29, Illogan Park v St Austell Seconds - postponed.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude Seconds 17 Saltash Seconds 29, Wadebridge Camels Seconds 79 Falmouth Seconds 19.
Sunday, January 21
European Champions Cup, Pool Three: Bayonne 40 Exeter Chiefs 17.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bideford 5 Bude 5, Devonport Services v Helston - postponed, Totnes 0 Launceston 73.