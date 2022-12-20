Cornwall Choughs star Sam Gilder has celebrated his new contract the club with an England Universities train-on squad call-up.
Gilder, who was raised in Mevagissey, came through the junior system at St Austell RFC and is now studying at Hartpury University, is part of a 30-player group selected by England Universities head coach Kevin Deighton for each of the North and South teams.
Former Chough Henry Symons, who made two appearances for the club before he was released in May, will join Gilder in the South squad.
Once the squads have trained together, they will be whittled down ahead of the seventh annual University Rugby League Origin game which will take place in February.
The selections come after the inter-regional games which took place at the beginning of December, where Yorkshire faced the Midlands, South East took on South West and North West and North East did battle with players showcasing themselves for the next stage of selection.
The North squad is made up of players attending university in Yorkshire, North West and North East whilst the South squad comprises players studying in the Midlands, South East and South West and with 13 institutions represented in the North squad and 19 across the South squad, the selections again reinforce the truly national appeal of University Rugby League.
“There were some great individual performances on the day at the inter-regionals tournament” said Deighton.
“The players that have been selected are not only the ones that put their hand up on the day and impressed but also the ones who their coaches talked positively about for their contributions and attitude in training.
“The Origin Game is certain to be another excellent game and I am looking forward to seeing the players prepare in January ahead of the game in February.”
The Rugby Football League have confirmed that full details of the Origin match will be confirmed early next year.