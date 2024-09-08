By Rod Davies
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
St Just 0 Saltash 67
THE Ashes got their promotion push started with a convincing victory in West Cornwall.
After a nervous start, Saltash took the lead four minutes in with a penalty by Jack Pritchard from in front of the posts.
This was increased when Rob Walsh, in his 50th game for the club, touched down on the left wing and Pritchard added the extras.
The visitors were now in control and two more tries followed by Ryan Cruickshanks and Lewis Woolaway on 19 and 25 minutes respectively, with Pritchard kicking the conversions (0-24).
The bonus point was gained as an elusive Greg Eatwell went through on the half hour for another converted try and five minutes later, skipper Jay Moriarty showed his pace with another touch down.
Eatwell rounded off the first period with the Ashes sixth converted try on 37 minutes and Pritchard ended the opening 40 with all the conversions and the penalty to bring the score to 45-0.
St Just tried hard to contain Saltash but even with changes the lead was increased ten minutes into the second half with a penalty by Pritchard.
The hardworking Ryan Rayner got on the scoresheet after 63 minutes with another converted try after some good pressure, and Cruickshanks who fielded the ball well and made many clearing kicks, scored after 71 minutes (0-60).
Moriarty finished the scoring with a converted try on 75 minutes. Pritchard played a controlled game at scrum-half and kicked 20 points with Cruickshanks getting the other conversion.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Ollie Crawford, Greg Eatwell, Sam Snell, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Colm Rich, Lewis Woolaway, Charlie Knight, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ewan McLean, Fin Jones, Alfie Libby, Ethan Stone.