By Paul Hayes
PAPA JOHNS COMMUNITY CUP – REGIONAL ONE SHIELD POOL FOUR
St Austell 33 Old Northamptonians 41
ST AUSTELL left themselves a mountain to climb after a dominant start was left in tatters by three converted tries conceded in a calamitous five-minute spell, before eventually losing 41-33.
After months of record rainfall and howling winds, it was a welcome change to see Tregorrick bathed in early Spring sunshine.
The home side got off to a cracking start setting a high tempo from the outset. ONs were resolute and disciplined in defence despite being stretched to the edge a number of times. Patience and pressure finally told when the ball was worked wide to centre Jamie Stanlake who scored in Apples Corner on 13 minutes (5-0).
ONs looked for a quick reply and after stealing a lineout on the 40-metre line, they launched a counter-attack eventually scoring in the far corner. A superb touchline conversion gave the visitors a lead they were never to relinquish (5-7).
Some lacklustre tackling from a shell-shocked Saints saw them concede two more tries in quick succession, leaving them almost cut adrift on 30 minutes in a game they had largely dominated during the opening quarter (5-21). It was crucial the home side scored next and with the forty minutes up they held their nerve through 12 phases of play to enable Cornwall U20s hooker Peter Harris to power over. Archie Bees, who impressed hugely in the absence of Matt Shepherd, added the extras to keep in the Saints in touch at the interval (12-21).
The Saints were guilty of being over anxious to gain possession and were punished by two long range penalties in the opening five minutes as ONs extended their lead (12-27).
Three yellow cards were handed out soon after, including one for St Austell’s Miles Davey, and to compound the Saints woes, Peter Harris was denied a second try with the officials unsighted on the grounding.
On the hour mark Saints finally converted their pressure into points, with Hugh Noott crashing over at the second time of asking. The veteran prop had already touched down once, but the referee had fallen over in the build up and felt unable to award the try.
Hopes of a comeback were quickly derailed as following a scrum in the home 22, they showed their attacking prowess from first phase with a sweeping move to score in the corner. Another touchline conversion in a flawless kicking display by the ONs fly-half made it 19-34.
Centre Ben Plummer showed great strength to score but the joy was short lived with the officials again unsighted.
Peter Tuckley showed great composure to score (26-34) but the Saints were again sucker punched at the restart (26-41). The home side showed great spirit with winger Alex Welland scoring in the corner (33-41). The game finished in confusion with the Saints believing they had a penalty advantage, flanker Hector Bright tackled an ONs defender in the in-goal area to touch down the dislodged ball. A protracted discussion by the three match officials decided the ball had been knocked on to deny the Saints a losing bonus point.
The Saints make the 300-mile trek to Tring RFC in Hertfordshire (2pm) on Saturday.
ST AUSTELL: Chris Ashwin, Sam Parsons, Jamie Stanlake, Ben Plummer, Dan Tyrrell, Archie Bees, CJ Boyce; Matt Boothby, Pete Harris, Charlie Nicholson, Mark Vian (captain), Jake Arms, Joe Maunder, Cam Taylor, Kayden Michael. Replacements (all used): Hugh Noott, Scott Pearce, Miles Davey, Hector Bright, Antony Knight, Peter Tuckley, Alex Welland.
Tries: Stanlake, Harris, Noott, Tuckley, Welland; Convs: Bees (4); Pens: N/A.
St Austell man of the match: Archie Bees.