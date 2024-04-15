Some lacklustre tackling from a shell-shocked Saints saw them concede two more tries in quick succession, leaving them almost cut adrift on 30 minutes in a game they had largely dominated during the opening quarter (5-21). It was crucial the home side scored next and with the forty minutes up they held their nerve through 12 phases of play to enable Cornwall U20s hooker Peter Harris to power over. Archie Bees, who impressed hugely in the absence of Matt Shepherd, added the extras to keep in the Saints in touch at the interval (12-21).