The Saint Piran cycling team are to participate for the first time at the 2023 British National Track Championships.
Saint Piran Men’s UCI continental and Women's Elite teams will be doing battle in the Geraint Thomas Velodrome in Newport, Wales on January 27-29.
Cornwall's first and only professional cycling team will be racing for the coveted red, white and blue champions jerseys, with their newly announced team which includes Olympic, European and Commonwealth medalists.
Saint Piran's Women's Race Team will have GB representatives Danni Khan and Ella Barnwell racing the Women’s Points and Scratch races – new additions to the Saint Piran Women’s race team for 2023.
The Men’s UCI team will have six riders taking part including Charlie Tanfield, the former world champion and Olympian, who will be racing the 4km Individual Pursuit alongside up-and-coming 19-year-old new signing Josh Charlton.
The two will then team up with Commonwealth medallist Will Roberts, Will Tidball, Rhys Britton and Jack Rootkin-Gray in the Points and Scratch races.
Sunday, January 29 will see the team compete in arguably the blue ribbon event, the 4km team pursuit.
This is the first time Saint Piran has fielded teams in the British National Track Championships to kickstart the UK cycling calendar in style.
Sports Director, former Cornish Professional Steve Lampier, said: “It's a new chapter for the team, and having so many Great Britain Track representatives in the Cornish team is fantastic not just for the team but the possibility of starting the season on a high”
Team owner Richard Pascoe added: “This is a global opportunity for Saint Piran as the Olympics are of international interest.
"The national championships give us a chance to see the emerging stars of future Games and for the first time in Saint Piran colours”.
Saint Piran Men’s Team: Charlie Tanfield, Jack Rootkin-Gray, Will Tidball, Will Roberts, Josh Charlton, Rhys Britton Saint Piran.
Women’s Team: Danni Khan, Ella Barnwell.