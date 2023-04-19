OLLY Woodburn has been cleared by disciplinary chiefs to play for Exeter Chiefs against Bristol Bears in the Premiership on Saturday.
Woodburn was controversially sent off by referee Karl Dickson for two yellow cards in the heavy defeat at Leicester Tigers last Sunday.
Woodburn was shown a yellow card in the first half for a deliberate knock-on. The back then received a second yellow card after the break for diving on Chris Ashton while attempting to force the Leicester wing into touch. It was a decision that was widely ridiculed across the rugby world.
Woodburn's case was heard yesterday evening by single judicial officer, Matthew Weaver KC, on papers.
He said Woodburn had received two yellow cards for technical offences, that the sending off was deemed sufficient and the player was free to play again with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, Exeter winger Jack Nowell faces an independent disciplinary panel today after being charged by the Rugby Football Union for criticising Dickson's decision in a Twitter post.
Nowell, who did not play in the Premiership game, called it "one of the worst decisions" he had ever seen.
He has been charged for conduct that prejudices the interests of the game.
Nowell tweeted his 61,000 followers: "I'm actually in shock, like shock shocked. What the hell is happening? That's one of the worst decisions I've ever seen. EVER."
Nowell later deleted the tweet.