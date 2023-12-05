ROBIN Wedlake, the 29-year-old winger who left Cornish Pirates at the end of last season to join Jersey Reds, has signed a contract to rejoin the Duchy club for the remainder of the campaign, writes Phil Westren.
Cornishman Wedlake, aged 29, had featured in 90 games for the Pirates and scored 39 tries prior to his departure to Jersey who, it was confirmed in September, had suddenly ceased trading.
Left without a club after making just two appearances for the Islanders (one in a pre-season game and another in the Premiership Rugby Cup), one of his former teams, Plymouth Albion, announced in October that he was joining them, before the opportunity has arisen for him to make a welcome return to the Pirates.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle commented: "Supporters will be pleased to hear that Robin has returned to the fold, as a clause in his contract with Albion enables him to sign for a higher-level club.
“We could have brought Robin back in earlier, but in fair respect to Plymouth he wanted to play for them in a number of games.
“Of no surprise, we expect his reintegration to be seamless. He knows the ropes and it should be a straightforward transition for a player who is a proven try-scorer and has been a big part of what we have done over the past few seasons.”
Pirates can also confirm that former scrum-half Tom Kessell, the backs/attack coach at Camborne, has been training with the club with a view to providing emergency cover if needed,