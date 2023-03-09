EXETER Chiefs prop Harry Williams might have played his last game for the club after picking up a "significant" left knee injury.
The 31-year-old former England international suffered the problem 18 minutes into the heavy 40-5 defeat to Harlequins at Twickenham last Saturday.
Williams is expected to join French Top 14 side Montpellier this summer after eight years at the Chiefs, during which he has made 163 appearances.
Chiefs' director of rugby Rob Baxter said Williams will see a surgeon to discover the extent of the damage.
"It looks as though he has got a pretty significant injury," he said.
"We're obviously still a little bit early but the scans aren't good, he's got to see a surgeon and that will obviously give us a bit more of an idea."
Chiefs are already without hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie (ankle) and prop Alec Hepburn (glandular fever).