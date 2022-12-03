Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Devan Marshall, Billy Dover, Todd Crofts, Jay Moriarty (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard, Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Ryan Simmons, Lewis Woolaway, Matt Coker, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Devon Bennett-Murray. Replacements: Axel Nicks, Michael Capstack, Andy Forward (debutant), Jack Thorn. Elsewhere in the division, Liskeard-Looe have picked up back-to-back victories over Hayle (40-0) and Helston (7-0) but will need to be at their very best if they are to collect points from their trip to third-placed Veor, who have only lost to the top two.