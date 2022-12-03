Joint head coach Ryan Westren will have to wait another week at least to make his 350th appearance for Launceston after being ruled out of today’s trip to Old Centralians.
The All Blacks make the journey to Gloucester looking for a first away win of the season at the seventh attempt but have already been to the top four as well as Exmouth and Weston-super-Mare.
Centralians – who are up to mid-table after beating Okehampton and then surprising Brixham – are solid at their Saintbridge Sports Centre home – winning four of their six outings, the only reversals coming against the top two of Camborne and Chew Valley.
Launceston head up the M5 seven points above the bottom two but will have to do without Westren who aggravated a shoulder injury during last weekend’s defeat at home to Lydney.
There is some good news as hooker Levent Bulut (knee) and Archie Dinnis (cut eye) are able to start, having been forced off inside the opening 20 minutes last Saturday.
Props Ethan Pearce Cowley and Andy Knight are both able to return but surprisingly start on the bench, with Alex Bartlett and Mitch Hawken preferred, although Jake Crabb’s ankle is still not right and misses out.
In the backs, Westren’s place at centre goes to Lawrence Armstrong, who made his debut on the wing last Saturday, while scrum-half Corey Jenkinson is rewarded for his hat-trick for the second team with a place on the bench.
LAUNCESTON at Old Centralians: James Tucker, Archie Dinnis, Lawrence Armstrong, Tom Sandercock, Dan Pearce, Glenn Coles, Adam Collings; Alex Bartlett, Levent Bulut, Mitch Hawken, Leion Cole, Tom Bottoms, George Bone, Lloyd Duke (capt), Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Andy Knight, Corey Jenkinson.
Counties One Western West
BUDE welcome fellow strugglers Paignton looking to make it three wins on the spin and propel them further away from the bottom two.
The Seasiders beat Wiveliscombe in their last home outing before securing their first away success of the year last Saturday as they won 26-13 at bottom side Falmouth.
Bude are traditionally strong at home while Paignton have won just once on their travels, also at Falmouth.
When the two sides met at Queens Park back in September, it was Paignton who ran out comfortable 21-10 winners.
Bude, though, are much improved and with the sides both having won four of their 11 games and sit on 20 points, a win will go a long way.
From last weekend’s starting 15, Bude are without lock Shaun Andrew, flanker Luke Wilson and outside-centre Billy Roberts, who are replaced by Chris Hill, Ben Hancock and Charlie Watton respectively.
Patrick Marks also comes in on the right wing in place of George Hodgson, who drops to the bench where he’s joined by the returning prop Fraser Martyn and back-rower Dec Smale.
BUDE v Paignton: Olly Denford, Patrick Marks, Charlie Watton, Ed Hilliam-Cooke, Jack Horwell, Will Pharo, Olly Mounce; Jason Bolt, Rory Mead, Matt Williams, Chris Hill, Will Kingdon, Ben Hancock, Finley Fry, Freddie Saxton (capt). Replacements: Fraser Martyn, Dec Smale, George Hodgson.
Counties Two Cornwall
PROMOTION hopefuls Saltash head to bottom side Hayle tomorrow looking to keep the pressure on league leaders St Ives.
The Ashes have won ten of their 11 outings so far but remarkably sit five points behind St Ives who ended Saltash’s unbeaten record in West Cornwall 13 days ago.
With potentially only one promotion slot – although that’s not confirmed – both sides can ill-afford any slip-ups as the second half of the season gets underway.
Hayle haven’t won all season and lost the reverse fixture 74-0 but did pick up a rare bonus point last week in losing 12-5 at home to Newquay Hornets.
At home they have been involved in close encounters with Bodmin (27-22) and Illogan Park (5-0) so have the potential of making things tricky.
However, the Ashes have averaged well over 60 points in the games they have played and if they get ahead early could do similar.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Devan Marshall, Billy Dover, Todd Crofts, Jay Moriarty (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard, Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Ryan Simmons, Lewis Woolaway, Matt Coker, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Devon Bennett-Murray. Replacements: Axel Nicks, Michael Capstack, Andy Forward (debutant), Jack Thorn. Elsewhere in the division, Liskeard-Looe have picked up back-to-back victories over Hayle (40-0) and Helston (7-0) but will need to be at their very best if they are to collect points from their trip to third-placed Veor, who have only lost to the top two.
When the two sides met at Lux Park back in September, Veor edged a tight contest 16-14.
Bodmin have struggled with injuries all season and face a tough test when they welcome neighbours St Austell Seconds to Clifden Park.
Bodmin only conceded 24 points against St Ives last Saturday and if they can add some attacking impetus will be in with a shout against a Saints side sitting comfortably in fourth.
Counties Three Cornwall
WITH Bude not in action due to Camelford’s withdrawal, Launceston Seconds (Castles) and Lankelly-Fowey are the only two local clubs in action.
The Castles welcome Wadebridge Camels Seconds to Polson Bridge, knowing a win would see them leapfrog the Camels into fourth.
However, if they lose and Lankelly pull off a surprise win at third-placed St Just, then Lankelly can move level on points with the North Cornwall side.