LAUNCESTON director of rugby Ryan Westren feels his side took a ‘huge step forward’ despite suffering a fifth successive defeat in Regional One South West at Royal Wootton Bassett on Saturday.
Ahead of their trip to Barnstaple in late January, the All Blacks were third, and had designs of catching their opponents and leaders Brixham in the race for the sole promotion slot.
A 40-7 defeat at Pottington Road was followed by reversals at Matson (32-12) and Marlborough (40-29) and a home defeat to Sidmouth (41-19).
But while they were edged out 29-26 in Wiltshire on Saturday despite tries from Dan Goldsmith, George Hillson, Ollie Bebbington and Cam Fogden which was added to by three Hillson conversions, Westren took great encouragement from their showing.
He said: “It was a huge step forward and in terms of our attack the best we have been for a long time.
“The backline was full of threat, and the set-piece served us well.
“We played at the intensity I’m looking for, but unfortunately when you haven’t won for a while and confidence is low it makes it that much harder to get over the line in the tight contests.
“But the performance was there and we haven’t been able to say that for a while, even when winning.
“I’m a big believer in performance first and foremost as more often than not that will bring the desired result! Not always but more often than not, and that works both ways!”
Launceston won six of their opening seven games, but have earned just five from their last 12, and Westren wants his side to be more clinical in the red zone as they look to stay fourth.
He said: “We just need to focus on the performance, control what we can control and outside of that we have to manage momentum better, learn to manage pressure and go through the processes we work on weekly.
“Our middle game is pretty solid most of the time, but we have to be better at converting in the opposition 22 and dealing with pressure in our own.”
Launceston have just three games left, starting with Cornish derby this weekend at St Austell (Saturday, 2.30pm), and sit six points ahead of both Royal Wootton Bassett and the Saints.