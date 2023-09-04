Saturday, September 2
National League One: Bishop’s Stortford 28 Cinderford 30, Chinnor 22 Darlington Mowden Park 10, Leicester Lions 23 Sale FC 19, Rams 50 Birmingham Moseley 36, Sedgley Park 32 Richmond 31, Taunton Titans 33 Blackheath 36.
National League Two, West: Camborne 17 Dings Crusaders 27, Chester 32 Exeter University 41, Clifton 19 Newport 10, Dudley Kingswinford 21 Luctonians 31, Hinckley 45 Bournville RFC 28, Hornets 43 Loughborough Students 38, Redruth 28 Old Redcliffians 21.
Regional One South West: Barnstaple 57 Weston-super-Mare 14, Brixham 34 St Austell 34, Chew Valley 80 Okehampton 6, Devonport Services 39 Matson 31, Exmouth 40 Lydney 36, Ivybridge 10 Launceston 24.
Regional Two South West: Burnham-on-Sea 24 Wellington 47, Chard 35 Wadebridge Camels 37, Crediton 37 Truro 24, Cullompton 12 Topsham 51, Newton Abbot 10 Teignmouth 34, North Petherton 24 Sidmouth 27.
Counties One Western West: Bideford 22 Bude 21, Falmouth 18 Tavistock 14, Kingsbridge 28 Wiveliscombe 21, Penryn 25 Tiverton 19, Plymstock Albion Oaks 26 Paignton 12, St Ives 12 Pirates Amateurs 5.
Counties Two Tribute Cornwall: Helston 19 Illogan 10, Perranporth 28 Newquay Hornets 19, Saltash v St Just – home walkover, St Austell Seconds 20 Liskeard-Looe 0, Veor 55 Bodmin 10.
Counties Three Tribute Cornwall: Bude Seconds 5 Roseland 34, Lankelly-Fowey 36 Falmouth Seconds 29, Launceston Castles 52 St Agnes 31, St Austell Thirds 15 Hayle 35, Wadebridge Camels Seconds 47 Saltash Seconds 0.