Friday, September 29
Premiership Rugby Cup: Cornish Pirates v Jersey Reds – cancelled, Jersey ceased trading.
Saturday, September 30
Premiership Rugby Cup: Exeter 47 L Scottish 10.
National League One: Darlington Mowden Park 17 Plymouth Albion 27, Taunton Titans 35 Rams 41.
National League Two, West: Hornets 42 Camborne 47, Old Redcliffians 7 Exeter University 17, Redruth 28 Bournville 26.
Regional One South West: Chew Valley 61 Weston-super-Mare 6, Devonport Services 39 Brixham 22, Exmouth 3 Barnstaple 26, Launceston 15 Okehampton 20, Lydney 44 Matson 28, Ivybridge 36 St Austell 35.
Regional Two South West: Crediton 26 Wellington 12, Cullompton 33 Chard 12, Newton Abbot 21 Burnham-on-Sea 25, North Petherton 28 Wadebridge 32, Sidmouth 61 Truro 12, Teignmouth 33 Topsham 14.
Counties One Western West: Falmouth 16 Bude 18, Kingsbridge 38 Penryn 23, Paignton 64 Bideford 23, Pirates Amateurs 39 Tavistock 36, Plymstock Albion Oaks 31 Wiveliscombe 19, St Ives 27 Tiverton 22.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines 14 Veor 48, Helston 33 St Just 27, Illogan Park 14 Redruth Seconds 71, Liskeard-Looe 12 Newquay Hornets 7, Perranporth 18 Saltash 39, St Austell Seconds 57 Bodmin 22.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude Seconds 69 Redruth Albany 0, Lankelly-Fowey 24 Camborne Seconds 5, Roseland 10 Hayle 40, Saltash Seconds 63 Falmouth Seconds 22, St Austell Thirds v St Agnes – abandoned, Wadebridge Camels Seconds 14 Launceston Castles 5.
Sunday, October 1
Women’s Junior Cup: Truro Women v Launceston Ladies – away walkover.