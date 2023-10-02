Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines 14 Veor 48, Helston 33 St Just 27, Illogan Park 14 Redruth Seconds 71, Liskeard-Looe 12 Newquay Hornets 7, Perranporth 18 Saltash 39, St Austell Seconds 57 Bodmin 22.

National League Two, West: Hornets 42 Camborne 47, Old Redcliffians 7 Exeter University 17, Redruth 28 Bournville 26.

