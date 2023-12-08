Saturday, December 9
European Champions Cup, Pool Three (2pm): Toulon v Exeter Chiefs.
National League One (3pm): Cinderford v Taunton Titans, Plymouth Albion v Sedgley Park.
National League Two, West: Exeter University v Clifton (2.30pm), Newport v Camborne (2.15pm), Redruth v Dings Crusaders (2pm).
Regional One South West: Brixham v Barnstaple, Chew Valley v St Austell, Devonport Services v Okehampton, Exmouth v Matson, Ivybridge v Lydney, Launceston v Weston-super-Mare (3pm).
Regional Two South West: Chard v Burnham-on-Sea, Crediton v Wadebridge Camels, Cullompton v Truro, Newton Abbot v Topsham, North Petherton v Teignmouth, Sidmouth v Wellington.
Counties One Western West: Falmouth v Tiverton, Kingsbridge v Tavistock, Paignton v Wiveliscombe, Penryn v Bideford, Pirates Amateurs v Bude (2.30pm), St Ives v Plymstock Albion Oaks.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines v St Just, Helston v Liskeard-Looe, Illogan Park v Veor, Perranporth v Redruth Seconds, Saltash v Bodmin, St Austell Seconds v Newquay Hornets.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude Seconds v Saltash Seconds (2.30pm), Camborne Seconds v Launceston Castles (2.30pm), Lankelly-Fowey v Hayle, Roseland v St Agnes, St Austell Thirds v Redruth Albany, Wadebridge Camels Seconds v Falmouth Seconds.