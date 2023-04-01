Saturday, April 1
National League One (3pm): Plymouth Albion v Birmingham Moseley, Taunton Titans v Rosslyn Park.
National League Two, West: Clifton v Redruth (2.30pm), Exeter University v Bournville (2pm), Loughborough Students v Barnstaple (2pm).
Papa John’s Community Cup, Regional One Shield, Pool Three: Lydney v Launceston, Royal Wootton Bassett v Bracknell.
Regional Two Championship, Pool One: Marlborough v Chippenham, Matson v St Austell.
Regional Two South Plate first-round: Trowbridge v Truro, Wadebridge Camels v Keynsham.
Counties One Championship first-round: Cullompton v Nailsea and Backwell.
Counties One South Plate first-round: Barton Hill v Kingsbridge, Penryn v Midsomer Norton, Clevedon v Pirates Amateurs, Wiveliscombe v Dorchester.
Counties One South Shield first-round: Bude v Avonmouth Old Boys, Blandford v Falmouth.
Counties Two Championship first-round: Withycombe v St Ives, Imperial (Bristol) v Saltash.
Counties Two South Plate first-round: Veor v Honiton, Bridport home walkover v Liskeard-Looe.
Counties Two South Shield first-round: Minehead Barbarians v Illogan Park, Newquay Hornets v Wells, Bodmin v Puddletown.
Counties Three and Below Championship first-round: Huish Tigers v Perranporth – OFF
Sunday, April 2
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier (12.30pm).
Championship: Cornish Pirates v Caldy (2.30pm).