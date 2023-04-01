Saturday, April 1

National League One (3pm): Plymouth Albion v Birmingham Moseley, Taunton Titans v Rosslyn Park.

National League Two, West: Clifton v Redruth (2.30pm), Exeter University v Bournville (2pm), Loughborough Students v Barnstaple (2pm).

Papa John’s Community Cup, Regional One Shield, Pool Three: Lydney v Launceston, Royal Wootton Bassett v Bracknell.

Regional Two Championship, Pool One: Marlborough v Chippenham, Matson v St Austell.

Regional Two South Plate first-round: Trowbridge v Truro, Wadebridge Camels v Keynsham.

Counties One Championship first-round: Cullompton v Nailsea and Backwell.

Counties One South Plate first-round: Barton Hill v Kingsbridge, Penryn v Midsomer Norton, Clevedon v Pirates Amateurs, Wiveliscombe v Dorchester.

Counties One South Shield first-round: Bude v Avonmouth Old Boys, Blandford v Falmouth.

Counties Two Championship first-round: Withycombe v St Ives, Imperial (Bristol) v Saltash.

Counties Two South Plate first-round: Veor v Honiton, Bridport home walkover v Liskeard-Looe.

Counties Two South Shield first-round: Minehead Barbarians v Illogan Park, Newquay Hornets v Wells, Bodmin v Puddletown.

Counties Three and Below Championship first-round: Huish Tigers v Perranporth – OFF

Sunday, April 2

Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier (12.30pm).

Championship: Cornish Pirates v Caldy (2.30pm).