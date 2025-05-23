SALTASH will look to round off a remarkable season with another piece of silverware when they take on Helston in the Cornwall Clubs Cup final at Hayle on Sunday (4pm).
After two near misses, The Ashes cruised to promotion from Counties Two Cornwall without losing a game as well as securing the Lockie Cup by easing past Devonport Services Seconds at Plymouth Albion.
A superb display against former National League outfit Old Elthamians wasn’t enough as the Kent club reached the Counties Two Championship Papa John’s Cup final at Twickenham, but if Saltash take victory on Sunday a treble will be theres.
Head coach Steve Down has to do without three of his regular starters in hooker Rob Walsh, prop Liall Honey and No.8 Ryan Rayner with Axel Nicks, Ryan Simmons and Fin Jones named in their place, although their backs are at full-strength.
On the bench there could be a debut for Seth Jones who is the brother of No.8 Fin and son of club legend, Charlie.
The Ashes also give a 50th appearance to lock James Sutton although there is no Tom Rixson.
Helston finished as runners-up in the same division and have a strong side themselves.
Added in the fact they have a short journey compared to the Ashes’ long trip west, it should be a close-run thing.
Helston are looking to secure the trophy for the first time in 34 years and were last in the final back in 2009.
Their squad includes five members of this year’s Cornwall Under 20s squad, including skipper Jack Jenkin who lines up at No.8.
Full-back Ayden Earnshaw, winger Harry Rigg and hooker Leo Armstrong-Lever also start, while prop Rosko Troughton will hope to make an impact off the bench.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Axel Nicks, Ryan Simmons, Lewis Woolaway, James Sutton, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Fin Jones. Replacements: Ewan McLean, Devon Benett-Murray, Charlie Knight, Seth Jones, Nick Blake, Steve Williams.
HELSTON: Ayden Earnshaw, Amori Matanatabu, Fin Holden, Andrew Seviour, Harry Rigg, Harry Walsh-Newton, Stevie Trenoweth; Rowan Lawrence, Leo Armstrong-Lever, Treave Cowls, Marcus Skewes, Lewis Eustice, Jake Bowers, Heydon Dark, Jack Jenkin (capt). Replacements: Chris Ward, Rosko Troughton, Jack Sherratt, Will Jenkin, Decarlo Trerise, Ben Roskilly.