NINE members of Launceston Ladies have been named in the Cornwall Women’s squad when they take on their Hampshire counterparts in the Division Two semi-final of the Gill Burns County Championship at Polson Bridge tomorrow (2pm).
Cornwall won Division Three last year and beat Oxfordshire 57-0 to get through to the last four where they will take on Hampshire.
The south coast county beat Essex, Sussex and Kent in their group stage, conceding just 12 points in the process, so an enthralling encounter awaits.
With the weather set fair, a huge crowd is expected at Polson Bridge where the home players will get plenty of backing.
The front row are all Launceston players with Mel Ruby, Jenna Arnold and Kim Upcott, while Megan Arnold is in at lock and Rhiannon Thomas at openside-flanker.
The seven-strong representation is completed by scrum-half Amy Warman and Joey Sandercock who will play on the left-wing.
Caitlin Hancock and Meg Tucker will provide options off the bench.
Entry will cost you £5, a fee which will get you a programme. Under 16s get in free.
See next week’s paper for Bill Hooper’s report.