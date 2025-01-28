EXETER Chiefs star Henry Slade has been named in England’s starting line-up for their Guinness Six Nations Championship opener away to Ireland on Saturday (4.45pm).
The 31-year-old will win his 70th Test cap, partnering Bath Rugby’s Ollie Lawrence in the England midfield for the clash, which will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Alongside Slade in Steve Borthwick’s plans is former Chiefs team-mate Luke Cowan-Dickie, who has been named at hooker.
Now with Sale Sharks, the Cornishman is set to win his 45th cap for his country, packing down alongside Ellis Genge and Will Stuart in the front-row.
Elsewhere, Cowan-Dickie’s Sale club-mates, Tom and Ben Curry, will play together for England for the first time after being picked as the starting flankers.
The 26-year-old twins will start either side of No.8 Ben Earl with back-row options Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-South and Tom Willis on a bench containing six forwards.
Uncapped wing Cadan Murley is preferred on the left wing to Ollie Sleightholme, while Exeter Chiefs flyer Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is out of the tournament after dislocating his shoulder.
Alex Mitchell has recovered from a knee problem to start at scrum-half with Marcus Smith at fly-half and Freddie Steward at full-back in the absence of the injured George Furbank.
England side to face Ireland: Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Cadan Murley; Marcus Smith, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, George Martin; Tom Curry, Ben Curry, Ben Earl. Replacements: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Willis, Harry Randall, Finn Smith