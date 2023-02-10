Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade has been recalled by England for their Six Nations Championship clash against Italy at Twickenham on Sunday (3pm).
Slade has recovered from a hip injury and forms an all-new centre pairing alongside Bath's Ollie Lawrence.
Skipper Owen Farrell moves to fly-half, with Marcus Smith dropping to the bench, and Joe Marchant not included in the match-day 23 at all.
The only other change is in the back row, with Sale's Ben Curry replaced by Jack Willis.
"It is fantastic to welcome Henry Slade back," said England's new head coach Steve Borthwick.
"He is a player that has played very well for his club, has great attributes in the centre and a fantastic left foot.
"Ollie Lawrence has played really well all season for his club and is on form. We have some exciting players there and that is why we have made the change."
Two more Chiefs players have been selected by Scotland to face Wales tomorrow at Murrayfield, with Stuart Hogg at full-back and Jonny Gray in the bench. They will come up against clubmates Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza, who are starting for Wales.