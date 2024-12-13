ST AUSTELL have named an unchanged squad from the one due to have faced Marlborough last weekend when they welcome Lydney to Tregorrick Park tomorrow afternoon (2.30pm) in Regional One South West.
The Saints beat Launceston 29-19 a fortnight ago, but they were denied the chance to build on that victory due to Storm Darragh.
Lydney’s clash was one of just two games to survive a week ago and they enjoyed their trip to Devon as they thrashed struggling Ivybridge 65-5.
The Forest of Dean outfit started the season with a bang, winning four and drawing one of their first five games.
They then lost three on the spin to Launceston, Barnstaple and Brixham, but since then have recorded beaten Chew Valley and Ivybridge either side of a narrow home reversal to leaders Exmouth.
St Austell headed up to Gloucestershire on matchday two and were beaten 43-20 but will back themselves on home turf.
They name the same starting 15 from the Launceston game with the only change on the bench being back Pete Tuckley taking the place of former coach Kyle Marriott.
Looking ahead to the game, Saints player-coach Matt Shepherd told the Voice: “It was frustrating that we couldn’t back up our result at Launceston due to the weather, but we want more of the same and one final push at home to secure our place in the middle of the table heading into Christmas.
“We expect they will be physical and try to go through us, but they also have some good playmakers that switch the game up, so we need to be on our mettle and be aware of what they’re going to bring!”
Shepherd wants the Cornish crowd to be in fine voice, adding: “We want the supporters to bring the noise for our last home game before Christmas, and hopefully we can reward them with a win!”
ST AUSTELL: Archie Bees, Jamie Stanlake, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Sam Parsons, George Tregilgas, Matt Shepherd, Dan Tyrrell; Peter Rowe, Peter Harris, Matt Boothby, Tom Daniel, Mark Vian (co-captain), Rory Jago, Kaydan Michael, Adam Powell. Replacements: Ben Woodmansey, Freddie Rolls, Pete Tuckley.