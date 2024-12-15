By Phil Westren
CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY (SATURDAY)
Cornish Pirates 46 Coventry 14
THIS was surely a result that nobody will have forecast as the Pirates ran in seven tries to convincingly beat the early leaders.
Changes in the Cornish Pirates starting XV from the one that ran out at Caldy the previous weekend saw Chester Ribbons selected in the 12 shirt, Dan Hiscocks named at scrum-half, and James French at tight-head prop.
Two players on short-term loans from Exeter Chiefs were lock/backrower Lewis Pearson, who had been a replacement in the win against Caldy, and flanker Martin Moloney who was making his debut.
After Will Trewin made his 50th appearance for the club at Caldy, just before kick-off home supporters now had the opportunity to acknowledge the full-back reaching his milestone. These things are important, and due applause was given.
The Pirates started well but knocked on close to the posts, but took a 12th minute lead when lock Charlie Rice crossed. Bruce Houston added the extras (7-0).
Within four minutes the lead was doubled via flanker Will Gibson, and to make matters worse for Coventry, scrum-half Will Lane was yellow-carded.
On 22 minutes they ran in a third try as after skipper Hugh Bokenham provided initial influence, the ball ultimately reached the hands of wing Matt McNab who raced away to the corner.
Houston missed a penalty from 43 metres to the left, but the bonus point was forthcoming as McNab grabbed his second after a deft nudge from Houston and then pass from centre Charlie McCaig.
A late surge by Coventry did bring benefit when Aussie full-back Liam Richman scored and converted his own try, but they trailed 24-7 at the break.
Coventry started the second half well, but a magnificent kick from Trewin saw the Pirates apply considerable pressure upon their opponents, and when the team’s fifth try came it was scored by debutant Moloney, who broke clear to race 30-plus metres to the line. Houston also slotted the conversion.
Approaching the hour mark, the impressive Richman scored and added the extras to his second try of the match, but it was the Pirates who then cemented their overall control.
Houston kicked a penalty and it wasn’t long before replacement scrum-half Cam Jones left three defenders in his wake to score at the clubhouse corner.
Keen to add still further to their tally, the Pirates did just that, when nearing the end of what was a sensational team performance, replacement hooker Sol Moody showed strength and determination to score a final converted try.
Arriving with high hopes of holding on to top spot in the Championship, Coventry have now dropped to second, whilst the Cornish Pirates remain in sixth place.
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Will Trewin (22 Iwan Price-Thomas, 72) 14 Arthur Relton 13 Charlie McCaig 12 Chester Ribbons 11 Matt McNab (23 Robin Wedlake, 72) 10 Bruce Houston 9 Dan Hiscocks (21 Cam Jones, 68); 1 Billy Young (17 Oisin Michel, 55) 2 Harry Hocking (16 Sol Moody, 59) 3 James French (18 Jay Tyack, 39) 4 Charlie Rice (19 Matt Cannon, 63) 5 Lewis Pearson 6 Martin Moloney 7 Will Gibson 8 Hugh Bokenham (captain; 20 Josh King, 74).
Tries: Rice (12), Gibson (16), McNab (22,31), Moloney (54), Jones (71), Moody (74); Convs: Houston (13, 17, 55, 76); Pens: Houston (70).