By Rod Davies
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Saltash 79 Liskeard-Looe 10
THE final score does not reflect the effort that Liskeard-Looe contributed towards the game as they pushed the Ashes hard especially in the first half as the home side struggled to get into their usual rhythm.
After early pressure the visitors took the lead in the third minute with a penalty from Mike McCarthy, but Jack Pritchard equalised with his own penalty.
Liskeard-Looe tested the Ashes defence before Will Morton broke away on the right wing to score a try converted by Jack Pritchard and following a surging run from the halfway line.
Lewis Wells charged through to increase the Ashes lead with a converted try after 23 minutes (17-3).
Some slack concentration two minutes later by Saltash and a kick ahead by the visitors got their only try through Jack Badnall which McCarthy converted.
But two tries before the break by Lewis Stuart and Morton made it 31-10.
Danny Snook extended the Saltash lead two minutes into the second half with an opportunist try before Charlie Knight got onto the scoresheet and Morton took advantage of a kick ahead and lucky bounce to further increase the Ashes advantage. Pritchard converted both.
Saltash were then awarded a penalty try to bring the score to 57-10.
The ever-alert Snook made an interception to score after 68 minutes and during the closing stages tries by Ryan Rayner, Ryan Cruickshanks and Liall Honey plus a conversion completed the scoring.
After a slow start Saltash gradually got into the game with Phil Eatwell in the lineouts working well and Billy Dover making his 50th appearance having a good game at centre.
Jack Pritchard added seven conversions. Liskeard-Looe put up a good first half resistance but faded as the Ashes took control of the game.