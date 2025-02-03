By Nick Rich
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
St Austell Seconds v Saltash – away walkover.
AFTER being handed a home walkover by Wadebridge Camels Seconds the week before, the title-chasing Ashes suffered a similar fate again on Saturday, this time by St Austell Seconds.
Despite that, like against the Camels, the match was played as a friendly, with the Ashes loaning backs Ethan Stone and Pete Reis for a half each, the latter on his first appearance for the club.
With St Austell far from full strength, not helped by their first team missing some for their trip to Exmouth, the free-scoring Ashes turned on the style and kept the scoreboard ticking over with first half tries from Reis on debut, Ryan Cruickshanks, Devon Bennet-Murray, Rob Walsh, Lewis Wells, Ryan Rayner and a brace from skipper Jay Moriarty. Scrum-half Jack Pritchard kicked four conversions for a 48-0 lead at the break.
The second half was much the same although St Austell did control some ball and territory for long periods in the third quarter before Saltash stretched away once more.
Tries came from Fin Jones, Cruickshanks (two tries and two conversions) and a superb individual effort from back Greg Eatwell, and a brace for Danny Snook to complete the scoring at 90-0.
This Saturday sees Saltash take a break from league action, but have a 19-point cushion over second-placed Helston as they seek that elusive return to Step Seven rugby.
Saltash Seconds’ fixture at Camborne School of Mines in the Counties Three Cornwall Shield competition fell foul of a waterlogged pitch and was rescheduled.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Pete Reis, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Ryan Simmons, Devon Bennet-Murray, Liall Honey, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Tom Rixson. Fin Jones, Freddy Dover, Devan Marshall, Ollie Crawford.