With St Austell far from full strength, not helped by their first team missing some for their trip to Exmouth, the free-scoring Ashes turned on the style and kept the scoreboard ticking over with first half tries from Reis on debut, Ryan Cruickshanks, Devon Bennet-Murray, Rob Walsh, Lewis Wells, Ryan Rayner and a brace from skipper Jay Moriarty. Scrum-half Jack Pritchard kicked four conversions for a 48-0 lead at the break.