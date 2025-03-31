SALTASH Phoenixes rounded off their first-ever season by winning the inaugural Cornwall Shield competition at Penryn RFC on Saturday.
The Ashes were drawn against some very well-established teams, including Penryn Seconds and beat them 10-0 in the first of three 20-minute games.
They also ran out 7-0 winners against Falmouth Eagles before edging out Wadebridge Camels 15-10.
The try scorers for Saltash across the event were Lauren Bates, Leah Bates and Hatti Shipp.
The club spoke to several members of the group who couldn’t quite believe what they had achieved.
Co-captain Hatti Shipp said: “I’m so proud of our fantastic Phoenixes for winning the first ever Cornwall Shield competition.
“When we started training last year we thought we’d just be a few friends throwing a ball around the pitch, but our first training session was a hit and over 30 women turned up wanting to learn how to play rugby.
“Eight months later and we are playing competitive games and enjoying every second of it! Huge credit to all the teams who turned up to play and made it an unforgettable day!"
Coach Emily Park, who helped mastermind the victory, added: "The tournament was an amazing experience for our players, many of which are in their first season of rugby.
"The Shield competition is a great way of including teams of all abilities, showing there is a place for all in women's rugby.”
Fellow coach Anne-Marie McIntyre concluded: "Since September we have been building a squad blended with new and old players. There was no expectation on Saturday but a great opportunity to see where we are against more established squads.
“To see the girls play the brand of rugby we have been building towards and walk away with the Shield has exceeded our expectations. As coaches we are immensely proud of the squad and excited by our journey."